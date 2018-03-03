Russian Rap Star's SUV Allegedly Hits a Taxi And Bursts into Flames (VIDEO)

A Mercedes G-Wagon, which reportedly normally carries recording artist Timati's security detail, was reportedly involved in an accident and burned down in downtown Moscow. In this video, the G-Wagon is seen colliding with another vehicle and a pole, and subsequently catching on fire.
According to Russian broadcaster NTV, the driver was hospitalized, while Ren-TV reports courtesy of Moscow traffic police, that the accident did not result in any serious injuries.
READ MORE: Russian Rapper Reportedly Arrested for Planting Flag on Hollywood Hills
Timati's representatives refused to comment on the incident, but it's not the first time the rapper's Benz made the headlines: last August it was seen cruising along the sidewalk at Sheremetyevo airport.
