'The Only Good Decision': Twitter Erupts Amid Reports About Trump on Diet

US President Donald Trump has given up fast food and is now eating more fish, salads and soups in a bid to avoid obesity, Bloomberg has cited sources familiar with the situation as saying.

Twitter users minced no words discussing Bloomberg's report about US President Donald Trump's doctor advising him to stick to a diet and replace hamburgers with salads in his menu.

Some users jokingly expressed concern about Trump adding to a global trade war because of his diet, while others remained skeptical about his commitment to his doctor's advice.

Good for trump, I'm glad he's deciding to fix up his diet. Good on you, Donald, good on you — Lord Vader (@NotAnakinAtAll) 3 марта 2018 г.

I went on the new Trump diet 9 weeks before Trump. Feel tremendous. — Project Phoenix🌰🌰 (@prophoenixsophy) 3 марта 2018 г.

"Donald Trump is on a new diet—one person says it’s been two weeks since he saw Trump eat a hamburger."

Oh, poor Donald! He's been eating them in the walk-in closet for his pretend diet! @realDonaldTrump — Persian Rose (@PersianRose1) 3 марта 2018 г.

Don’t under estimate Trump. He might be on a diet but he’ll be having his cheat day in Marolago. He’ll be having He’ll be having all 3 of these with a large diet Coke and fries! 🍟 @realDonaldTrump @cnni pic.twitter.com/uWoiN495KT — ronwaldo reyes (@rockbird1) 3 марта 2018 г.

So #Trump is setting the world to a #TradeWar because someone's put him on a diet?



When 3 gets cranky we just give her a snack. Worth a try.#steeltariffs https://t.co/vxrlZhTFHw — Ed Burke (@iamedburke) 3 марта 2018 г.

Trump will never stay on that diet. Can anyone see him having salads for dinner? — Moonshine (@Moonshine1931) 3 марта 2018 г.

going on a diet is literally the only good decision donald trump has ever made — maddie (@madeIeineshaw) 3 марта 2018 г.

So Trump has been on a diet since his Physical Exam



No wonder he's so cranky. Give him a bucket of KFC and some McDonald's and maybe we won't have a trade war.#tradewar #tradewars #diet #trumpdiet #resist #resistance #donaldtrump — Don't Leave Blank (@WTFisGoingOnDon) 3 марта 2018 г.

Guys, I don't want to worry anyone but speaking from personal experience, starting a nuclear war is highly likely when giving up junk food 😢



We are doomed. #TrumpDiet https://t.co/6hkpGzDIYH — Sue 🌊 (@homenotalone) 3 марта 2018 г.

At 239 pounds (108 kilograms), the 6'3" (192 centimeter) tall Trump is currently only one pound (400 grams) shy of being obese, according to the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A source told Bloomberg that Trump had not eaten fast food for two weeks now, a sea change from his traditional menu, which typically included two McDonald's Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate milkshake.