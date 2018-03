Another adult shop has fallen victim to a robbery in the Russian Northern capital, bringing the tally to an alarming six cases since the start of the year.

A 29-year-old store manager reported two perpetrators entering a sex-shop on Novocherkassky avenue and taking a notebook, seven gift cards and a thousand rubles. According to the police, the value of the stolen goods totaled 37 thousand rubles.

Of course, the clerk would have no such problems, had he had the famous dildo-wielding sex shop defender on hand.