Meet Russia's Sexiest Volleyball Player (PHOTOS)

Alisa Manyonok, who was regarded as one of the country’s top promising athletes, has flooded Western media headlines, calling her the most gorgeous volleyball player in the world.

Manyonok started her sports career in the Russian city of Vladivostok, playing for a local team, but after winning a beauty pageant she decided to dedicate more time to modeling. Since then she has scooped up the top prize in numerous contests, including Miss International Russia 2016 and Supermodel International 2016, being awarded the title of “Photogenic.”

Публикация от Алиса Манёнок (@lis_manyonok) Авг 25, 2017 в 6:13 PDT

What strikes people the most is that the exquisite girl looks like Barbie, and indeed her appearance became the inspiration for an actual doll, designed like volleyball player; many of her followers on Instagram have wondered whether they could purchase one.