10:44 GMT +302 March 2018
    Alisa Manyonok

    Meet Russia's Sexiest Volleyball Player (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Alisa Manyonok's Vkontakte
    Viral
    0 60

    Alisa Manyonok, who was regarded as one of the country’s top promising athletes, has flooded Western media headlines, calling her the most gorgeous volleyball player in the world.

    Manyonok started her sports career in the Russian city of Vladivostok, playing for a local team, but after winning a beauty pageant she decided to dedicate more time to modeling. Since then she has scooped up the top prize in numerous contests, including Miss International Russia 2016 and Supermodel International 2016, being awarded the title of “Photogenic.”

    When it's cold and boring at home 😔 So now I'll try to answer some of your questions guys 🤗 I see that you're really interested in my vital statistics, so my hight is 183cm, the weight 58, 88-62-93 shoe size 38. What about my personal life 🙄I have no boyfriend. About my activity: Now I spend most of the time to study, this is the last year at the university and I hope that soon I received a diploma 🎓😌I know that many of you want that I'll visit your country, I want it too! But now I haven't time for traveling 😔 I promise that I will gather my bags after graduation and try to visit most of you ✌🏻Other questions to answer in the next post 🤗 I read them all and already preparing detailed answers, don't think that I haven't seen some of them, I just can not write all in one go, and there is so many creative questions that I want to write something interesting for you too 😅😉 #alicemanyonok #alisamanyonok

    Публикация от Алиса Манёнок (@lis_manyonok) Дек 20, 2016 в 2:24 PST

    Hello, my new Friends Philippines! ☺️ I'm so grateful to you for your kind words, I really appreciate your attention! ❤️ And you should know that I have no any other accounts, and I don't answer to the fan pages on Facebook and Instagram. 🙅🏼 I don't mind the fan page, but I ask you not to answer on my behalf ☺️☝🏻️#alicemanyonok #alisamanyonok Итак, мои русские друзья-товарищи, если вас донимают фэйки, то прошу понять и простить моих новых друзей Филиппинцев, у них там что-то странное бомбануло и я у них теперь что-то вроде модного мема, на Фэйсбуке абсолютный взрыв, здесь ещё поспокойнее. Только не скидывайте мне эту массу фэйков, молю, не хочу копаться в этом, я слишком ленива для этой фигни 😅😌

    Публикация от Алиса Манёнок (@lis_manyonok) Май 5, 2016 в 7:41 PDT

    Favorite style 🏀💪🏻 #chicagobulls #alicemanyonok

    Публикация от Алиса Манёнок (@lis_manyonok) Мар 26, 2016 в 8:43 PDT

    What strikes people the most is that the exquisite girl looks like Barbie, and indeed her appearance became the inspiration for an actual doll, designed like volleyball player; many of her followers on Instagram have wondered whether they could purchase one.

    sports, Russian athletes, sexy looks, volleyball, Russia
