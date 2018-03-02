Video Showing Florida Trooper Racing a Lamborghini Triggers Investigation

On Tuesday, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced that an investigation has been launched after a viral video showed a trooper racing a Lamborghini.

​The video, which garnered tens of thousands of views on Instagram, was posted on Monday by user JustLivinIt on the social media platform and quickly became popular. However, it has since been deleted from the account.

The recording shows the all-black Lambo lining up with the state trooper before the two decide to go off on a "Fast & Furious"-style street race. The race winds up only lasting a few seconds before the trooper cedes and lets the Lamborghini driver take the win.

The footage of the street race ends at the 27-second mark.

​​While it is unclear when or where the race took place, police investigators have released a statement indicating that they're taking "immediate" action.

"Troopers are expected to act professionally and inspire confidence and trust those they serve," FHP Lt. Thomas Pikul said in a statement to NBC2. "The Florida Highway Patrol has opened an immediate investigation regarding the incident. The trooper in question will be held accountable upon any finding of misconduct."

​Adding another plot twist to the story, Florida's WINK news station reported that the video was actually filmed roughly three years ago, according to the initial post.

FHP has not yet released an update on the matter.