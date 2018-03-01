WATCH: Man Sporting Victoria Bitter Beer Box Covers Mobile Speed Trap

Say hello to Demerit Man, folks, he's here to make sure Australians don't get any speeding tickets.

Footage of a man covering a mobile speed trap with tea towels while also wearing a Victoria Bitter beer box as a mask in Tamworth, Australia, went viral Monday after being posted on The Bell Tower Times.

— The Bell Tower Times (@BellTowerTimez) February 26, 2018

​The video, which was filmed on Friday, includes the caption, "Not all heroes wear capes."

To no surprise, netizens have praised the efforts of the man who was dubbed Demerit Man — some have even called for a Medal of Honor to be dished out.

— Just Paul (@S1R1USme) February 28, 2018

​But while social media users laugh and giggle over the heroic win, officials Down Under weren't exactly thrilled. In fact, the Roads and Maritime Services has launched an investigation into the incident, the New Zealand Herald reported.