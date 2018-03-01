Where Did the Russian Missile Hit? Twitter Users Find Alleged Target on the Map

The Russian President, addressing the Federal Assembly, showed the latest in cutting-edge military technologies which will ensure the country’s security in the future.

During his annual speech to the Russian parliament, Vladimir Putin demonstrated a video animation of the newest SARMAT missile system hitting its target. Several Twitter users were among the first to notice that the land that the newest Russian missile was targeting in the video, actually looked like the US state of Florida.

Not to mention the fact that Putin made a video of it NUKING FLORIDA https://t.co/htCIf34x5z — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) 1 марта 2018 г.

Even Putin wants to nuke Florida… https://t.co/vrhgNs6oTS — Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) 1 марта 2018 г.

​If that alone was not enough to freak everyone out, it was announced that SARMAT is immune to any modern missile defense.

Putin announced Russia’s developing new nuclear weapons that can’t be intercepted. During his speech he showed a simulation of what the missile launch would look like. While people are making fun of how the earth looked, the missiles were going somewhere. That’s Florida, folks. pic.twitter.com/4MvtaGGjJZ — Micah Rate (@Micah_Rate) 1 марта 2018 г.

​Vladimir Putin addressed the Federal Assembly on March, 1 and announced several groundbreaking new military technologies. He noted that Russia doesn’t intend to use them for offensive purposes, but was forced to develop them as an answer to the constantly expanding US military presence around the world, including along Russia’s borders.