18:20 GMT +301 March 2018
    Guitarist of British band the Rolling Stones Keith Richards performs during the inauguration concert of the U Arena hall, new stadium of the French Rugby Union club Racing 92 in Nanterre. (File)

    Like a Rollin' Stone: Keith Richards Quit Drugs 'Cause They Are Just Too 'Bland'

    © AFP 2018/ PATRICK KOVARIK
    Viral
    The 74-year-old rock star shed light on the iconic band's plans for the future as well as his favorite Stones' songs.

    Speaking to the Telegraph, Keith Richards, the legendary guitarist for the British rock-n-roll band the Rolling Stones, revealed that he has been sober since Christmas.

    Richards, who is notorious for his hard-living rocker lifestyle fueled by drugs and alcohol, said that he finds abstinence "novel," though he was unsure whether he "was definitely off all of this stuff."

    "In six months' time, I might be on it again. But at the moment, for a couple of months, I haven't touched it."

    The musician indicated that he "can't get no satisfaction" from modern narcotics, blasting the prescription drugs culture that has recently been plaguing the music industry.

    "Drugs are not interesting these days. They are very institutionalised and bland. And, anyway, I've done 'em all," he complained.

    Commenting on the recent string of retirements amongst his fellow rock-n-rollers, Richards proclaimed that this makes "more room for us," suggesting that the Stones are nowhere near quitting.

    According to the musician, it would only take "somebody keeling over" for the band to finally end its 55-year streak.

    "There's never ever been a word about it muttered among ourselves. I guess the day's obviously going to come, some day. But not in the near future."

    "We're all looking forward to doing what we're doing, especially back in Blighty," Richards said about the band's approaching tour.

    Members of the Rolling Stones (L-R) Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.
    © REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor
    Scandal Hits German City Over Rolling Stones Concert Tickets
    The Stones' upcoming European tour will feature their first UK show in almost five years, and the rock-n-rolla is excited to be "playing home turf."

    "I think the boys are playing better than ever. Maybe it's experience, we seem to be able to pace ourselves right."

    "I'm blessed to work with some of the best players ever. That never gets old," he said.

    When asked about his favorite Rolling Stones' period, however, Richards expressed a bit of nostalgia for the golden age of rock-n-roll: 1968-72.

    "God, that's hard, being asked to choose. That's really like cutting the babies in half!"

    "Beggars Banquet, Let It Bleed, Sticky Fingers, Exile… we really hit the spot," he said about that period.

    In addition to the upcoming tour, the band is also expected to release their newest album, continuing their unprecedented musical journey.

