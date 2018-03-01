Jailed Russian Model in Thailand Offers 'State' Secrets in Exchange for Freedom

Instagram model Anastasia Vashukevich (Nastya Rybka) and self-proclaimed “sex guru” Alexander Kirillov (Alex Lesley) were arrested and imprisoned in Pattaya, Thailand for their involvement in staging sex lessons without a work permit.

Vashukevich, who was also accused of illegally entering the country and staying there after the expiration of the visa, claims she has information on alleged Russian ties with Donald Trump’s campaign, as well as some vague stories about Russian oligarchs. Fearing for her life, she has offered to trade “evidence” for her freedom, however it’s not clear if she has any.

According to her, she had an affair with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who allegedly worked with Paul Manafort a decade before Trump hired him as campaign chairman.

Публикация от Настя Рыбка (@nastya_rybka.ru) Фев 27, 2018 в 6:10 PST While she asked the US for protection from Russia on her Instagram account, claiming that “they will kill us,” many social media users argued that the story was insane, and she was doing everything to “boost her profile.”

Although there were those who took her words seriously:

On February 25, Vashukevich was arrested along with nine other people, including Kirillov, in the popular Thai resort Pattaya while giving sex lessons to Russian tourists without a work permit.

“They damaged Thailand's reputation and should be brought to justice,” Thai police said earlier in the day.