14:15 GMT +301 March 2018
    Nastya Rybka

    Jailed Russian Model in Thailand Offers 'State' Secrets in Exchange for Freedom

    © Photo: Youtube / Настя Рыбка
    Viral
    0 28

    Instagram model Anastasia Vashukevich (Nastya Rybka) and self-proclaimed “sex guru” Alexander Kirillov (Alex Lesley) were arrested and imprisoned in Pattaya, Thailand for their involvement in staging sex lessons without a work permit.

    Vashukevich, who was also accused of illegally entering the country and staying there after the expiration of the visa, claims she has information on alleged Russian ties with Donald Trump’s campaign, as well as some vague stories about Russian oligarchs. Fearing for her life, she has offered to trade “evidence” for her freedom, however it’s not clear if she has any.

    According to her, she had an affair with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who allegedly worked with Paul Manafort a decade before Trump hired him as campaign chairman.

    I appeal to all media, journalists who work using my materials to spread all the information and investigate this strange situation which shed the light on some topic that led to a worldwide political scandal.Russia has already reached  the Thai kingdom where police volunteers are afraid of this affair and afraide to be involved with it. And Thai immigration is dancing to the tune of Russia and in fact will simply kill us if Thailand gives us to Russia. We have no more money — we spent everything  on bail. If there is anybody who can help — please write to those contacts that we indicated.  ______________________________________________ Я призываю все СМИ, журналистов, которые работают используя мои материалы которые не по моей воле пролили свет который привёл к мировому политическому скандалу распространить всю информацию и расследовать это странное дело. Россия влезла уже в Тайское королевство в котором волонтеры в полиции боятся этого дела и связываться с ним. И тайская иммиграция идёт на поводу у России и по сути просто убьёт нас если выдаст России. Денег у нас больше нет — мы все потратили на залог. Если есть те, кто могут помочь — пишите пожалуйста по тем контактам, которые мы указывали

    Публикация от Настя Рыбка (@nastya_rybka.ru) Фев 27, 2018 в 9:31 PST

    While she asked the US for protection from Russia on her Instagram account, claiming that “they will kill us,” many social media users argued that the story was insane, and she was doing everything to “boost her profile.”

    Although there were those who took her words seriously:

    On February 25, Vashukevich was arrested along with nine other people, including Kirillov, in the popular Thai resort Pattaya while giving sex lessons to Russian tourists without a work permit.

    “They damaged Thailand's reputation and should be brought to justice,” Thai police said earlier in the day.

    Tags:
    jail, oligarchs, imprisonment, sex, Paul Manafort, United States, Russia, Thailand
