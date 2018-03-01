Jailed Russian Model in Thailand Offers 'State' Secrets in Exchange for Freedom

Vashukevich, who was also accused of illegally entering the country and staying there after the expiration of the visa, claims she has information on alleged Russian ties with Donald Trump’s campaign, as well as some vague stories about Russian oligarchs. Fearing for her life, she has offered to trade “evidence” for her freedom, however it’s not clear if she has any.
A little bit of positivity: a tale about how Olezhka and Papa and Volodya caught the Goldfish in the cage in Thailand and dragged to Russia… How do you think will the Goldfish fulfill their wishes or not? ______________________________________________ Немного позитива: сказ о том как Олежка и Папа с Володей поймали в клетку Золотую Рыбку в Тайланде и вытягивают в Россию… как вы думаете, исполнит Золотая Рыбка их желания или нет?
According to her, she had an affair with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who allegedly worked with Paul Manafort a decade before Trump hired him as campaign chairman.
I appeal to all media, journalists who work using my materials to spread all the information and investigate this strange situation which shed the light on some topic that led to a worldwide political scandal.Russia has already reached the Thai kingdom where police volunteers are afraid of this affair and afraide to be involved with it. And Thai immigration is dancing to the tune of Russia and in fact will simply kill us if Thailand gives us to Russia. We have no more money — we spent everything on bail. If there is anybody who can help — please write to those contacts that we indicated. ______________________________________________ Я призываю все СМИ, журналистов, которые работают используя мои материалы которые не по моей воле пролили свет который привёл к мировому политическому скандалу распространить всю информацию и расследовать это странное дело. Россия влезла уже в Тайское королевство в котором волонтеры в полиции боятся этого дела и связываться с ним. И тайская иммиграция идёт на поводу у России и по сути просто убьёт нас если выдаст России. Денег у нас больше нет — мы все потратили на залог. Если есть те, кто могут помочь — пишите пожалуйста по тем контактам, которые мы указывали
For those going crazy, should add: there is little reason to think she knows much about the election, and every reason to think this is a half-serious/half-desperate ploy to get out of some legal trouble and boost her profile. #Russia— Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) 27 февраля 2018 г.
This is all so freaking insane— Chris Wood (@plasticpig) 27 февраля 2018 г.
Holy cow! This is like a badly written spy movie!— Lesley (@coughdrop2270) 27 февраля 2018 г.
No one can get asylum without being in the country where they are claiming it. Just a joke, really.— X Soviet (@XSovietNews) 28 февраля 2018 г.
Although there were those who took her words seriously:
someone get her protection…NOW!— Geoffrey Michael (@Geoff_InBoston) 27 февраля 2018 г.
I'm worried she will turn up dead:(— Tommy_Mac_ (@Tommy_Mac_) 28 февраля 2018 г.
YES! Help her— Marie Ljajcaj (@ljajcaj) 28 февраля 2018 г.
On February 25, Vashukevich was arrested along with nine other people, including Kirillov, in the popular Thai resort Pattaya while giving sex lessons to Russian tourists without a work permit.
“They damaged Thailand's reputation and should be brought to justice,” Thai police said earlier in the day.
