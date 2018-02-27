WATCH: New York City Man Takes Smoke Break Under Rush Hour Subway Platform

Just another day on the New York subway? The Monday morning commute was disrupted when travelers witnessed a man duck underneath the train platform to smoke his cigarette - while a train was pulling into the station.

The odd encounter was filmed and shared on social media by Shon Mogharabi, a commuter who had attempted to pull the man out from the train tracks prior to the train's arrival. The video begins after the train pulls into the station and shows the man waving his hand in the air and putting out his cigarette on the train.

​"We were freaking out cause it was like ‘did he make it or not,'" Mogharabi told NY1's Jose Martinez after the incident. "Obviously he knew what he was doing because five seconds later, one hand raises up with a cigarette and you hear him laughing and he's waving to us like ‘Hey, I'm all good.'"

Though the man later climbed back onto the platform, the incident took an even stranger turn after the unidentified man proceeded to do a bit of dancing (and train humping) in front of firefighters.

​Mogharabi later explained that he had tried to get the man off of the train tracks, but that the man had shaken himself loose.

"I literally could feel the [train's] light on my left peripheral vision… and when he jumped out of my arms I just turned — I can't see whatever happens," he told the outlet. "Thank God nobody got hurt. The train didn't derail, he didn't get hit, all the passengers were safe."

NYPD officials told local media the man was intoxicated and that he was later taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. While the man was not arrested, commuters were forced to suffer through delays after trains had to be rerouted, the New York Post reported.