Nude Awakening: Naked Breasts Featured at Fashion Weeks (PHOTOS)

Numerous designers have followed one of the biggest fashion trends this year; models were sporting their outfits without bras, exposing their nipples to a vast audience.

While it seemed that in London and Milan designers were campaigning for the Free the Nipple movement, New York fashion week went even wilder, shocking crowds with models wearing vagina wigs. Some models wore quite conservative gowns, which however made their breasts noticeable, others walked as if they had nothing to hide, giving their nipples center stage.

​At the same time in Milan, all eyes were on the Gucci show, where models on the runway were carrying creepy identical heads.