Nude Awakening: Naked Breasts Featured at Fashion Weeks (PHOTOS)

While it seemed that in London and Milan designers were campaigning for the Free the Nipple movement, New York fashion week went even wilder, shocking crowds with models wearing vagina wigs. Some models wore quite conservative gowns, which however made their breasts noticeable, others walked as if they had nothing to hide, giving their nipples center stage.
Jacquemus FW18 did THAT!🖤 pic.twitter.com/T7D3tBRawK— Outlander (@StreetFashion01) 27 февраля 2018 г.
@Albertaferetti A/W 18 has officially ARRIVED, explore our curated coverage: https://t.co/Cgjrp7607w pic.twitter.com/XX7tKcDWoG— SHOWstudio.com (@SHOWstudio) February 21, 2018
At the same time in Milan, all eyes were on the Gucci show, where models on the runway were carrying creepy identical heads.
Gucci Fall/Winter Milan 2018 they killed it with the severed heads pic.twitter.com/vML6EMvnEm— gibbz¿? (@gabrielladoraan) February 22, 2018
