Second Coming: 'World's Hottest Porn Star' Rejects Sex Industry for God (PHOTOS)

Brittni De La Mora, previously known under her stage name Jenna Presley, used to be on the Top 12 list of female porn stars, but now she’s married to a pastor in California.

After leaving her successful career for good in 2012, she started leading a youth ministry to “let people know there is a God who loves them no matter what they’ve done.”

Once billed as the world’s hottest porn star, De La Mora used to suffer from drug addiction and depression, being involved in abusive relationship with a pimp. As she became suicidal, she started slitting her wrists, and all of a sudden heard a voice say, “Turn the lights on and put the scissors down."

“Had God not spoken to me that evening, without a shadow of doubt, I would have taken my life that day," she said.

Recently, the ex-porn star who is now happily married to a pastor revealed on social media the reason why she eventually abandoned her previous lifestyle.