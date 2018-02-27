Second Coming: 'World's Hottest Porn Star' Rejects Sex Industry for God (PHOTOS)

After leaving her successful career for good in 2012, she started leading a youth ministry to “let people know there is a God who loves them no matter what they’ve done.”
Once billed as the world’s hottest porn star, De La Mora used to suffer from drug addiction and depression, being involved in abusive relationship with a pimp. As she became suicidal, she started slitting her wrists, and all of a sudden heard a voice say, “Turn the lights on and put the scissors down."
“Had God not spoken to me that evening, without a shadow of doubt, I would have taken my life that day," she said.
Recently, the ex-porn star who is now happily married to a pastor revealed on social media the reason why she eventually abandoned her previous lifestyle.
Happy Anniversary my love! The day I met you, I had a feeling you were the one for me. Then as time progressed that feeling became a reality. I couldn't be more grateful that God gave me you! 2 years and a lifetime to go… You are my best friend, my biggest encourager, and a clear voice of reason & wise counsel. I love, honor, and respect you. Thank you for giving me some of the greatest years of my life, truly. To See Our Wedding Video — Click Link In Bio
Overcoming Insecurities- I remember as a young child being so bold and confident. I used to think I could take on the world. I felt like Super Girl, I was invincible. Unfortunately, life happens. Harsh words were spoken over my life that put to rest the Super Girl in me. People often ask me, “Why are you removing your tattoos?” The truth is, I am removing them because I do not like them. Quite frankly, I don’t know if I ever did. Every tattoo on my body is mark of me trying to be somebody other than myself. Insecurities come from the need to be approved by others and then missing the mark. If you live for the approval of others you will never find confidence. God never designed us to be insecure. He never created us to be somebody else. I can imagine how heartbroken He becomes when we compare ourselves to others. Your confidence was never meant to be found in the approval of others. You are approved by God and that is all the approval you need. To Read Entire Blog — Click The Link In My Bio. #Blog #confidence #insecurities #brittnidelamora #syncedculture
