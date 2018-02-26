'War Criminal Has Important Opinion': Condi Rice Bashed for 2nd Amendment Remark

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice's suggestion that it was "time to have a conversation about what the right to bear arms means in the modern world" drove supporters of the Second Amendment of the US Constitution into a frenzy on social media.

Speaking to radio host Hugh Hewitt late last week on the subject of gun control in the aftermath of the deadly Valentine's Day shooting at a Florida school, Rice said that she couldn't understand "why civilians need to have access to military weapons. We would say you can go out and buy a tank." As for President Trump's suggestion that teachers should carry guns to protect themselves and students, Rice said she didn't like the idea and didn't think it was "going to be the answer."

Rice's remarks triggered Twitter users, who slammed the former Bush-era official using a variety of arguments.

Some emphasized that it was not fair of Rice to bring up ordinary Americans' right to bear arms when she herself was comfortable and safe thanks to her own armed security detail.

I say, Condi Rice should give up her secret service details with all their weapons and then she talk that conversation about civilians having guns. Condoleezza Rice says US needs to consider Second Amendment's place in 'modern world' https://t.co/obgoE8ndDa #FoxNews — PAIGE (@gilligan100) 25 февраля 2018 г.

She's perfectly comfortable in the capitol surrounded by guns.



"Assault Weapons" I'm told by people refusing to entertain the idea of defense.



Legal gun owners save lives.

Legal gun owners prevent crime.

.https://t.co/sttnadIlju #FoxNews — Just GrandDad (@leland_pc) 26 февраля 2018 г.

Others tweeted that rethinking the Second Amendment would the country's laws up to further unwarranted reassessment.

What’s next on the Bill of Rights we should “Consider” @CondoleezzaRice? — Can't remember (@JustaGuy1225) 26 февраля 2018 г.

Wonder what the founding fathers thought about the government wanting to restrict their guns? Oh yeah, they had a war.

Condoleezza Rice says US needs to consider Second Amendment's place in 'modern world' https://t.co/UVuwzRQBbI — Buddy3880309 (@Buddy3880309) 25 февраля 2018 г.

Users called Rice's approach "dangerous," "globalist," "Neocon logic," and part of a broader "attempt to erode center-right support for the 2nd Amendment."

Dangerous Neocon logic: anything to destroy the fabric of the American republic — the 2A enshrines that WE are the militia — we still are as citizens and we have the right to bear arms — Condi Rice says US needs to consider 2A place in 'modern world' https://t.co/Hw2wDTjPfC — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) 25 февраля 2018 г.

The Bushies will attempt to erode the center-right support for the 2nd Amendment. Another telling display of their hypocrisy and failed leadership. #NRA https://t.co/na0ThHPXOe — JohnWickofPolitics (@Gingrich_of_PA) 25 февраля 2018 г.

My God, did the gates of hell open up when Trump threatened their #NWO agenda?



"Globalist Condoleezza Rice — Time To Rethink Right To Bear Arms In Today's America"#DefendThe2nd #AmericaFirst #TrumpEffect https://t.co/rGXN660ifG — Christie 🇺🇸 (@ChristieC733) 25 февраля 2018 г.

Finally, some users pointed to Rice's role as one of the architects of the Iraq War, and the immense bloodshed it caused and continues to cause.

Stop what you’re doing. Blood-soaked lying war criminal has an important opinion https://t.co/jnuuLnjY4F — Scott Horton (@scotthortonshow) 24 февраля 2018 г.