20:29 GMT +326 February 2018
    Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. (File)

    'War Criminal Has Important Opinion': Condi Rice Bashed for 2nd Amendment Remark

    Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice's suggestion that it was "time to have a conversation about what the right to bear arms means in the modern world" drove supporters of the Second Amendment of the US Constitution into a frenzy on social media.

    Speaking to radio host Hugh Hewitt late last week on the subject of gun control in the aftermath of the deadly Valentine's Day shooting at a Florida school, Rice said that she couldn't understand "why civilians need to have access to military weapons. We would say you can go out and buy a tank." As for President Trump's suggestion that teachers should carry guns to protect themselves and students, Rice said she didn't like the idea and didn't think it was "going to be the answer."

    Rice's remarks triggered Twitter users, who slammed the former Bush-era official using a variety of arguments.

    Some emphasized that it was not fair of Rice to bring up ordinary Americans' right to bear arms when she herself was comfortable and safe thanks to her own armed security detail.

    Others tweeted that rethinking the Second Amendment would the country's laws up to further unwarranted reassessment.

    Users called Rice's approach "dangerous," "globalist," "Neocon logic," and part of a broader "attempt to erode center-right support for the 2nd Amendment."

    Finally, some users pointed to Rice's role as one of the architects of the Iraq War, and the immense bloodshed it caused and continues to cause.

    Tags:
    response, tweets, reaction, remarks, Condoleezza Rice, United States
