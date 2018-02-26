Mexico's 'Hottest Weather Girl' Stirs Up Social Media Storm

A famous Mexican weather forecaster has caused quite a stir on Twitter with only a single phrase hinting at a possible change in her relationship status.

Yanet Garcia, a 26-year old model turned TV personality who works as weather forecaster on Mexican TV station Televisa Monterrey, rose to fame after people began sharing images of her during weather presentations, comparing her curves to the reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Now, her 600+ thousand Twitter followers have been left wondering about what Garcia meant when a few days ago she tweeted “Everything happens for a reason” – a cryptic phrase considering the apparent lack of context in the tweet itself.

Everything happens for a reason 🙏🏻 — Yanet García 🇲🇽 (@IamYanetGarcia) 23 февраля 2018 г.

Heartbroken 💔 — Doug Censor Martin (@FaZe_Censor) 23 февраля 2018 г.

​​And after her boyfriend, Douglas Martin, tweeted one word, "Heartbroken" almost simultaneously with Garcia’s tweet, a number of people started speculating that maybe the couple had broken up.

Me heading to yanets house to now ask her to prom… pic.twitter.com/msQsmlL8Sq — Clancy (@xClancyHD) 23 февраля 2018 г.

Yup they broke up — 🖕🏼 (@TurboGGN) 23 февраля 2018 г.

doug and her both tweeted stuff so people are worried they broke up — DeadZone (@SamlVX) 23 февраля 2018 г.

​​Some however were either puzzled by this development or openly expressed doubt about any sort of breakup taking place between the two.

Did they break up — Robbie (@Robbie_Eu) 24 февраля 2018 г.