Register
17:13 GMT +324 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    My friend sent me this video of a bison in his car with no context

    Licked by Holy Cow & Blessed? Web Cracks Up at VIDEO of Cute Bison Hugging Man

    © Photo: Ryan
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A video of a man embracing a bison in his car is rapidly gaining in popularity on YouTube. Take a chance and see what is likely to be a smash hit on the social media platform any time soon.

    In a video uploaded by a user named Ryan, a man poses in front of the camera with a bison that has stuck into a car to grab a slice of bread. The author noted he had obtained the video from his friend, who did not specify where the footage had been made.

    A string of comments, naturally humorous ones, emerged below the video, which has scored over 329,000 viewings for the past two days.

    Most famously, the author was addressed by a number of people who presented themselves as editors for non-existent editions, asking for a comment or an interview:

    "Hello Ryan, I'm a writer for bizons in cars getting coffee. And I'd like to contact the bison in the video regarding this video. Can you please teach him to use computers and have him email me at bizonsincarsgettingcoffee@bizonsincarsgettingcoffee.tv? Much obliged," a user nicknamed Saitama Bro wrote.

    The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a PAZ Earth Observation satellite is launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base (AFB), California, U.S., February 22, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
    Euphoria for Eyes: WATCH SpaceX Launch Captured From Space

    Another one, Dominic Boggio, quickly followed suit:

    "Hi Ryan, I'm the Head Editor over at Large Animal Tongues magazine, I was wondering if we could put this on our radical tongues section of our website," Dominic Boggio wrote in comments.

    Some went as far as addressed…the bison, not Ryan:

    "Hi Bison, I'm a writer at Ryan World Magazine and I'd like to contact your playfellow regarding as to the nature of this video. Can you please ask him to email me at Writer@RyanClub.tv please? Thank you,"  Hayden Jacobson politely requested.

    Some took, for some reason, the guy for a homosexual:

    "Hi Ryan, I would love to interview you for my gay show on Cx news, thanks," user eL BangBang wrote.

    The majority, though, immediately joined the choir of praise, saying this is exactly the type of video which deserves to be trending on YouTube.

    "This is what YouTube needs to be!!! Hehe," one comment reads.

    Brown Snake
    CC BY 2.0 / chem7 / Brown Snake @ Australia Zoo
    WATCH a Soft Robot Slither Like a Serpent

    Many users, both serious and  tongue-in-cheek, asked for permission to make use of Ryan’s brilliant "camera work" and upload it somewhere else.

    The video even drew vegans, who rushed to contemplate on if Ryan felt okay about first patting the bison on its head and then eating meat for a meal:

    Hi Ryan, I'm a SJW for animals, also known as a vegan, when you feed that Bison some bread and pat it on the head, did you do so knowing you eat meat? if so we would like to come to your house and raeeeeeeee at you for 2 hours, you can contact me @veganswarwitheverything on twitter, thank you….

    READ MORE: Twitter Laughs as Piers Morgan Continuously Tweets Drawing of Him Rimming Trump

    A number of users, though, admitting the bison looks perfectly cute, voiced concern for the author's health, especially taking into account how many times he shot out "HOOLY SH*T" remarks in the video:

    "I was waiting for the bison to eat his head," user spllitz wrote.

    "If I had a dollar for every time he said “HOOOOLY SH*T!" I could make a trip to the vending machine,” user that comes under the name Zion’s World stated.

    Some appeared more concerned about the wild life, though:

    "Don't feed healthy wild animals. You're setting a potentially dangerous precedence for them," Jo King wrote. Meanwhile, user nicknamed InsertNameHere got a bit frustrated with the author shifting from one animal name to another:

    "He called it a "holy cow" and then a "buffalo". Make up your mind because it changes the context. I need to know whether this is just a cute video or a video about a blessed man that a holy cow licked."

    Related:

    Finnish Self-Tests to Go 'Nano a Nano' With Viral Infections, Stress
    Massive Pants-Like Rock Bamboozles Geologists and Netizens, Goes Viral (PHOTO)
    Indian Father Arrested After Mercilessly Thrashing Minor Children in Viral Video
    WATCH McDonald's Viral Staff Brawl Video That Got Over Mln Views
    Tags:
    wild life, human, hugs, viral, video, Bison, cow, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok