A Facebook event planned for Monday, February 26 in Melbourne's Federation Square attracted a surprising amount of people - 3,900 to the hour, to be exact.

The flashmob will apparently see anybody who's interested show up, quietly say "wow" and leave.

"Let's put some positivity out there into the world! Let's marvel at the beauty and Wonder of this incredible planet we live on, and let's WOW like Owen Wilson!" reads the event description.

You have to admit though, nobody does it quite like Owen.