Speedy Recovery, Stephen! Twitter Sends Beams of Love to Cancer-Diagnosed Fry

In a video dubbed "A Message from Stephen Fry" one of the UK's top comedians has informed his fans he has been battling prostate cancer for the past few months and has undergone a successful operation.

According to Fry, he chose to make the announcement in response to a number of rumors which had started circulating online. He explained how he was ultimately diagnosed with cancer, saying the news unexpectedly emerged after he turned to the doctor in the run-up to a regular flu jab late last year.

He described the cancer as an "aggressive little bugger," though, adding the subsequent surgery to remove the prostate went smoothly and he is now recovering, due to the "discreet and kind support his family and his darling husband” have demonstrated.

Hordes of Internet users and a lot of Fry fans across the world promptly responded to the news, wishing the actor and writer all the very best and the soonest possible recovery:

Gutted to hear Stephen Fry is battling prostate cancer but relieved his op was a success. — JF (@JFFitz13) 23 февраля 2018 г.

glad that Stephen Fry is recovering well from his operation after a challenging time, sending fondest thoughts — JAMΞS (@Elevens_Hour) 23 февраля 2018 г.

"How come? Hold on, our sun, we all stand by you," wrote one Russian Twitter user.

Stephen Fry ну как же так?.. Держись, солнце, мы с тобой😘 — Julia Dobrovan (@Julia_Dobrovan) 23 февраля 2018 г.

Another one quickly weighed in the talk:

"A grand actor, with a challenging destiny. I often quote many of his sayings. And would like to wish him a speedy recovery!"

Великтер актер, с нелёгкой судьбой. Часто цитирую многие его изречкния! Хочу пожелать выздоровления! — SPECTR (@SPECTR_1) 23 февраля 2018 г.

Some members of the Twitter community underscored the fact that Fry’s video address did a great job by raising people’s awareness about prostate cancer:

Wishing Stephen Fry a speedy recovery. Thank you for raising awareness of prostate cancer — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) 23 февраля 2018 г.

In his video address, Fry went on to say the was trying to sound positive: "Here’s hoping I get another few years left on this planet because I enjoy life at the moment and that’s a marvelous thing to be able to say and I would rather it didn’t go away."

For the last 2 months I've been in the throes of a rather unwelcome and unexpected adventure. I'm sorry I haven't felt able to talk about it till now, but here I am explaining what has been going on: https://t.co/uPorpiwstg — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) 23 февраля 2018 г.

Fry has long been in the public eye, having starred in classic comedy series including "Blackadder" and "Jeeves and Wooster." He also hosted the long-running panel show "QI." Separately, he's played in films, such as "Gosford Park," and "Wilde."