Shock as Mutant Piglet With 'Elephant Trunk' Born in Thailand (VIDEO)

A baby pig suffering from a bizarre-looking genetic mutation was recently born in a remote corner of Thailand.

A piglet sporting a trunk-like appendage on its head – a result of an apparent genetic mutation – was born in a village in the Thai province of Nakhon Phanom.

Apart from giving the creature a somewhat grotesque appearance, the trunk also rendered the creature unable to suckle its mother, prompting the local residents to start bottle-feeding the piglet, according to Daily Mirror.

A local farmer also told the newspaper that the piglet "was so weak and couldn't reach his mother."

"He came out of the womb deformed or handicapped and looks like a little elephant. He doesn't know it though, I feel so sorry for him,” the farmer said.