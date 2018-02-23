Register
23 February 2018
    Man crawls through window to attack bikini barista at Hottie Shots Espresso

    Man Crawls Through Window to Attack Bikini Barista in Washington State (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/ Busted Locals
    On Tuesday, law enforcement officials released surveillance footage in the hopes of arresting a man who tried to assault a bikini barista working at Washington state's Hottie Shots Espresso. He was arrested a day later.

    Video surveillance shows the man crawling through the coffee stand window as the barista turns her back to complete the order. He later forces her to jump out of the window after threatening her with a knife.

    ​According to the barista, after the two departed the shop via the window, the man then forced her to walk toward a dark alleyway and attempted to rape her. The man got spooked and ran away from the barista after a customer began pulling up to the coffee stand.

    In this Feb. 2, 2010, file photo, a barista at a Grab-N-Go Bikini Hut espresso stand holds money as she waves to a customer, just outside the city limits of Everett, Wash., in Snohomish County. Seven bikini baristas and the owner of a chain of the coffee stands called Hillbilly Hotties sued the city of Everett, Washington, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, saying two recently passed ordinances banning bare skin violate their right to free expression.
    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    One Lump or Two? US Judge Allows Bikini Barista Stands to Stay Open During Lawsuit (PHOTOS)

    "He's obviously a coward who preys on young women and females who are working in situations just like this," Detective Melanie Robinson told KOMO before the suspect was caught. "And he's a coward because there's nobody else around to protect them but themselves."

    The suspect was ultimately caught on Wednesday after tipsters recognized the man in the video footage. Though his name has not been released, police did indicate that he has a extensive criminal history, Q13 Fox reported.

    Management at the coffee shop has since strengthened security measures, KOMO reported.

