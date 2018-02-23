Man Crawls Through Window to Attack Bikini Barista in Washington State (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials released surveillance footage in the hopes of arresting a man who tried to assault a bikini barista working at Washington state's Hottie Shots Espresso. He was arrested a day later.

Video surveillance shows the man crawling through the coffee stand window as the barista turns her back to complete the order. He later forces her to jump out of the window after threatening her with a knife.

​According to the barista, after the two departed the shop via the window, the man then forced her to walk toward a dark alleyway and attempted to rape her. The man got spooked and ran away from the barista after a customer began pulling up to the coffee stand.

"He's obviously a coward who preys on young women and females who are working in situations just like this," Detective Melanie Robinson told KOMO before the suspect was caught. "And he's a coward because there's nobody else around to protect them but themselves."

The suspect was ultimately caught on Wednesday after tipsters recognized the man in the video footage. Though his name has not been released, police did indicate that he has a extensive criminal history, Q13 Fox reported.

Management at the coffee shop has since strengthened security measures, KOMO reported.