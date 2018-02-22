Another Day, Another Weird Flashmob: Big Noses – Unite!

Freelance journalist Radhika Sanghani decided to take on a long-term “taboo” regarding big noses, urging people to show them in all their glory. The call appealed to many Twitter users, who shared photos of themselves in side profile.

Radhika Sanghani has decided it’s high time for her and many others to stop hating their big noses and start loving their faces as they are. Thus, she declared war on traditional attitudes towards such noses, becoming an example, a beacon for those, who have been ashamed of their looks all their lives.

Breaking the big nose taboo with my new campaign on the #sideprofileselfie!! Let’s stop hating our noses for not being tiny, little snubs and learn to love them by sharing a #sideprofileselfie https://t.co/2WpuNQmqmY pic.twitter.com/hL6mZmYEwZ — Radhika Sanghani (@radhikasanghani) 20 февраля 2018 г.

Her campaign, #sideprofileselfie, received an enormous response from Twitter users from all over the world, with many women participating in it and posting their side profile photos: