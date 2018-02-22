Another Day, Another Weird Flashmob: Big Noses – Unite!

Radhika Sanghani has decided it’s high time for her and many others to stop hating their big noses and start loving their faces as they are. Thus, she declared war on traditional attitudes towards such noses, becoming an example, a beacon for those, who have been ashamed of their looks all their lives.
Breaking the big nose taboo with my new campaign on the #sideprofileselfie!! Let’s stop hating our noses for not being tiny, little snubs and learn to love them by sharing a #sideprofileselfie https://t.co/2WpuNQmqmY pic.twitter.com/hL6mZmYEwZ— Radhika Sanghani (@radhikasanghani) 20 февраля 2018 г.
Her campaign, #sideprofileselfie, received an enormous response from Twitter users from all over the world, with many women participating in it and posting their side profile photos:
Thank you @radhikasanghani 🙌🏽 #sideprofileselfie #bignosedontcare pic.twitter.com/VCsOndI4BI— Effie (@EffieAtSea) 21 февраля 2018 г.
#sideprofileselfie getting my beak out 😂! 👃🏽 hate my nose! pic.twitter.com/VLR1gmUHJP— Hans 💋 (@hansriz) 21 февраля 2018 г.
LOVE this! Exactly what I was saying about #papadakis the other night. Big noses are beautiful too. #sideprofileselfie for the win! Here's mine. https://t.co/zABIuKzlC4 pic.twitter.com/hcNV8entNi— Nadine Araksi Silverthorne (@scarbiedoll) 21 февраля 2018 г.
@radhikasanghani wish I could move on from my nose hatred, couldn’t post pictures without filters. #stillsavingforsurgery #sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/8TCW2Xld1c— Nicola Brady (@BradStarNic) 22 февраля 2018 г.
My nose chin combo means I always avoid a #sideprofileselfie this campaign is needed! pic.twitter.com/yK36fh7gLl
— Charmian Jacobs (@CharmianJacobs) 21 февраля 2018 г.
Moreover, it turns out not only women suffer from less-than attractive noses:
I used to hate my nose when I was younger. Now I like the fact that it's big and pointy. I'd look foolish with a little snub nose. #sideprofileselfie @radhikasanghani pic.twitter.com/srho6OAjBX— Bevis Musson (@bevismusson) 21 февраля 2018 г.
@radhikasanghani you’re an inspiration. My sisters struggles with her nose size but you have to embrace it! #sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/kC2INd0Has— Julian Gore (@JulianGore) 21 февраля 2018 г.
OK, I’ll jump on this bandwagon, #sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/Qujq5cbscw— Jerry Williams (@jerrywilliams) 22 февраля 2018 г.
However, some twitterians found the unusual flashmob rather funny:
Here’s my #SideProfileSelfie— Miss Dolly 🌍🌟 (@DollyDelacour) 22 февраля 2018 г.
Very proud I am too 😊 pic.twitter.com/nfvxnZaPR9
#sideprofileselfie #Sideprofileselfies pic.twitter.com/K7nd6zsYLC— ☼ Survive the Jive ☽ (@SurvivetheJive) 22 февраля 2018 г.
#sideprofileselfie pic.twitter.com/GdrRG0qf9L— Gatito. (@Gatitobest) 22 февраля 2018 г.
