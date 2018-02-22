Twitter Scoffs at Ivanka Trump Leading US Delegation to Winter Olympics

On Wednesday, it was announced that Ivanka Trump and US Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be part of the US delegation at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics - and the internet was not thrilled.

In a prepared statement, Trump, whose father is US President Donald Trump, expressed her excitement and said she was "honored" to be chosen to lead the delegation in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"We look forward to congratulating Team USA and celebrating all that our athletes have achieved," Trump stated. "Their talent, drive, grit and spirit embodies American excellence, and inspire us all."

Trump, a proclaimed winter sports enthusiast, and Sanders will be joined at the festivities by Idaho Senator James Risch, General Vincent Brooks, Sergeant Shauna Rohbock and Marc Knapper, interim chargé d'affaires at the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea.

But to no shock, the internet has some feelings about this decision and, of course, netizens weren't going to keep their opinions to themselves.

​Some thought President Trump himself didn't want to go to the ceremony because "he's only into water sports."

​According to reports, Trump fille is expected to have dinner on Friday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in before attending Olympic events Saturday and Sunday. The closing ceremony will take place Sunday.