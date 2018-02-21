Ninja Takeover: Real Shadow Warriors to Appear Before Japanese Parliament

Japan's legendary warriors will be coming out in broad day light to share their stance on the country's future with members of its bicameral legislature, known as the National Diet.

The Japan Ninja Council was founded in 2015 as a federation of politicians, tourism professionals and historians dedicated to preserving and disseminating ninja knowledge. Apparently, enough time has passed for JNC to outline some of their vision for the future before the House of Representatives.

The eight-point presentation, scheduled on February 22, includes a mission statement, demonstration of ninjutsu, and mysterious — if not menacing — "other activities."

JNC aims to promote ninja history as an aspect of Japanese culture, to attract travelers to parts of the country associated with shadow warrior heritage, especially considering the influx of tourists during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.