French Skater Who Accidentally Exposed Her Nipple Returns to Rink to Win Silver

Gabriella Papadakis managed to pull herself together after the unforeseen wardrobe malfunction and, along with her partner Guillaume Cizeron, claimed the silver medal in free dance in Pyeongchang.

The 22-year-old figure skater has been in the spotlight for the past 3 days after she accidentally flashed her breast to millions watching the Winter Games due to a wardrobe malfunction.

Performing their final routine at the Olympics on February 20, Papadakis was wearing a high neckline dress, however, this time it was her backside that got exposed during rhythmic spins with Cizeron.

© REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson Figure Skating - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Ice Dance free dance competition final - Gangneung, South Korea - February 20, 2018 - Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform

Having put the awkwardness aside, the couple managed to secure the silver due to their flawless routine, scoring 123.35.

“I was very emotional,” Papadakis told reporters. “ I cannot really put a word on the way I felt. We just delivered an amazing performance at the Olympics. […] We couldn’t have skated better. We did our best. Maybe more than our best.”

On February 19, Papadakis experienced her “worst nightmare,” as the top section of her dress tore apart during a performance, exposing her breast.