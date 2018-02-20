WATCH Dog Driving a Truck Distracting Florida Shooting Survivor's Interview

An interview aired by one major US TV channel on gun violence was interrupted when an unexpected guest appeared in the background and attracted viewers' attention.

Following the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead, student and survivor Emma Gonzalez gave a powerful interview which left many captivated.

During the interview, 5 minutes into her speech, a truck was seen passing by slowly and there was a large dog sitting behind the wheel.

A US artist Meredith Kachel drew attention to this clip after she posted it on Facebook saying, “I've been watching Emma Gonzalez videos on repeat the past few days. I am so taken by her badassery and drive and articulation. I truly believe that 2018 is going to be a year where victims of all sorts of oppression and violence and coercion get to call BS and are heard for once.”

“But then I was watching this video and a dog full on drove a truck behind her. And like, I just believe that this is the most incredible piece of news I've ever witnessed. You're welcome. Florida is insane,” she added.

Emma Gonzalez, who was in school during the shooting, criticized the role of the National Rifle Association of the United States in the frequent cases of violence in schools across the US.

On February 14, Nikolas Cruz, a student who was expelled for "disciplinary reasons," entered his school in Parkland, Florida with an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire, eventually killing 17 people and injuring 14 more.

The rampage was the 17th shooting at US schools this year, becoming the deadliest one since 2012 when a shooter opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, killing 20 students and teachers.