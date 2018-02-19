Unlikely Love: WATCH Man Hug Giant Bear to Cheer It Up

Who doesn’t need a big hug after a difficult day? Bears need hugs too and this one particularly large beast was just in the mood for a squeeze.

A video has been uploaded to YouTube by an animal welfare society called Orphaned Wildlife Center, showing an American man hugging a large brown bear.

The publisher of the video wrote, “I’m sure you all do the same for your bears when they have had a hard day.”

Jim Kovalchik and his wife Susan have worked with bears for decades, so when bear Jimbo fell sick, Kovalchik did not refrain from showing the bear some extra love.

Jimbo is a 24 year-old bear and at almost 3 meters, he is the largest animal in the center.

At present the video has almost 2 million views.



