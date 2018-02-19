US National Anthem Fail: Twitterians Enraged by Fergie’s Rendition

Eight-time Grammy award winner Fergie was invited to perform the US national anthem at the NBA All-Star game. However her vision of how it should be performed obviously differed with the public’s idea. The players looked like they felt awkward at the unusual sultry, sexy rendition by the singer and one of the commentators noted that he needed a cigarette after that.
"Damn right it was different. I needed a cigarette after that" — Charles Barkley on Fergie's national anthem 😂😂😂— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) 19 февраля 2018 г.
CHUCK. GOAT. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CjmEJ5Gl0b
READ MORE: Man Who Left Abusive 'Pink Sucks' Comment Gets Tough Response From US Singer
However, Twitter users were not so modest and launched full-on assault against Fergie:
You’re doing amazing sweetie #Fergie#NBAAllStarGame— Boo Bacon (@beauknows) 19 февраля 2018 г.
😭⚰️⚰️📸 pic.twitter.com/tPlxZG1qRh
He’s not alone with this face after hearing @Fergie sing the national anthem 😂 #Fergie #fergienationalanthem #NationalAnthem #NBAAllStarGame #NBAAllStar2018 pic.twitter.com/E9WJvgMyfe— Rebecca Saryan (@chubecca) 19 февраля 2018 г.
Me watching Fergie destroy the National Anthem #fergie #NBAAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/lHlPabikuT— Ariela Ramirez (@Averdizzle) 19 февраля 2018 г.
White people: Kneeling in the NFL is the biggest form of disrespect to this nation.— Angelica Q. (@Aye_Q14) 19 февраля 2018 г.
Fergie: Hold my beer….no, seriously hold my beer, I’m up next. #fergie #NBAAllStarGame
READ MORE: NFL Rejects Super Bowl Ad Asking Players, Audience to Stand During US Anthem
Keeping in line with the trend, some considered the “revolutionary” rendition a cultural sexual misconduct against the song:
#Fergie just sexually assaulted our national anthem! #WorstEver #NBAAllStarGame— Rhianna (@1Rhianna) 19 февраля 2018 г.
America after the #Fergie national anthem at the #NBAAllStarGame pic.twitter.com/wBCaZhgEMq— Denis Gallagher (@dgal46) 19 февраля 2018 г.
Others even suggested that Russia’s meddling may be behind the problem:
I think #Fergie #Colluded with #Russia to ruin the National Anthem. #NBAAllStarGame— Davin Rosenblatt (@DavinComedy) 19 февраля 2018 г.
#Fergie she was hacked by Russia lol— mike h (@mikeshady) 19 февраля 2018 г.
Is Russia picking our national anthem singers for us now too?#NBAAllStar#fergie— Darren King (@DKtheDrummer) 19 февраля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)