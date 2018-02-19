US National Anthem Fail: Twitterians Enraged by Fergie’s Rendition

The acclaimed singer performed the Star-Spangled Banner song in a very unusual, sexy way, trying to spice it up, however, neither the participants of the NBA All-Star game nor netizens much appreciated the idea.

Eight-time Grammy award winner Fergie was invited to perform the US national anthem at the NBA All-Star game. However her vision of how it should be performed obviously differed with the public’s idea. The players looked like they felt awkward at the unusual sultry, sexy rendition by the singer and one of the commentators noted that he needed a cigarette after that.

"Damn right it was different. I needed a cigarette after that" — Charles Barkley on Fergie's national anthem 😂😂😂



CHUCK. GOAT. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CjmEJ5Gl0b — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) 19 февраля 2018 г.

However, Twitter users were not so modest and launched full-on assault against Fergie:

White people: Kneeling in the NFL is the biggest form of disrespect to this nation.



Fergie: Hold my beer….no, seriously hold my beer, I’m up next. #fergie #NBAAllStarGame — Angelica Q. (@Aye_Q14) 19 февраля 2018 г.

Keeping in line with the trend, some considered the “revolutionary” rendition a cultural sexual misconduct against the song:

Others even suggested that Russia’s meddling may be behind the problem:

#Fergie she was hacked by Russia lol — mike h (@mikeshady) 19 февраля 2018 г.