Twitter Explodes With Memes as Joe Biden Reportedly Mulls Run for Presidency

Joe Biden has been a presidential candidate two times. If he decides to run in 2020 and wins the election, he will be 78 on Inauguration Day.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a run for the presidency in 2020, however, he hasn't made his final decision on the issue yet.

According to the Associated Press citing informed sources, Biden began a planning meeting for his new diplomacy center and voiced interest in bringing those in the room onto his team if he decides to run.

Previously, during an interview with NBC, Joe Biden said he'd decide on running in 2020 based on whether it was "the right thing to do," adding, "I'll look at that a year from now. I have plenty of time to consider whether or not to run."

Twitter users have been quick to react to the possibility of seeing Biden as the Commander-in-Chief in over 2 years, with some suggesting the prominent politician should rather "let it go."

Naw, Joe Biden is not the right person either…



Why do all these politicians have such a hard time letting go? — BigIndianGyasi (@BigIndianGyasi) 19 февраля 2018 г.

Biden doesn't want to be President and KNOWS He can't beat Our @POTUS….he just wants to be a candidate for an excuse to be able to kiss the babies! — David (@DavidSmith5454) 18 февраля 2018 г.

Money older than Joe Biden. — Papa Shabazz (@BlendedUniverse) 19 февраля 2018 г.

The idea that Biden could win the Presidency shows how desperate the Dems have become. https://t.co/QXV0qQPs9J — David Vance (@DVATW) 18 февраля 2018 г.

When I see that Joe Biden is trending, my first thought is "Oh no! Uncle Joe died!"



So when I realize it's because some wonder if he should run for president… I figure he probably shouldn't. — Sidney Applebomb (@SidneyApplebomb) 19 февраля 2018 г.

OVER THIS WEEKEND GRANDPA BIDEN WANTS 2 RUN AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP IN 2020



LEAVE YOUNG GIRLS ALONE BEST BET LET HILLARY BE VP RUNNING MATE pic.twitter.com/glI86kI3fN — Josephcosta #patriot (@joseph11115555) 19 февраля 2018 г.

No, Joe, no. Please. Be the revered elder statesman for the party that you are, and just step aside. — Andrew Armstrong (@typeting) 18 февраля 2018 г.

Fresh young blood — john spence (@SPENCE_JOHN) 18 февраля 2018 г.

No, no, no, no, and no on Hillary too. We need new, fresh, but competent faces. — Wyman Dickerson (@wymandickerson) 18 февраля 2018 г.

Others have voiced support for the former vice president.

Joe, Joe…meet me at camera two. Look, buddy, you’re a decent guy. But we need a reboot of Dem leadership. Help us find it. — SimpleFreezer (@glennwells) 18 февраля 2018 г.

We WANT you to run for the presidency in 2020, Joe Biden, but we also NEED you to run for the presidency! — Tracy (@NYTupelo7) 18 февраля 2018 г.

Some have decided to react with memes instead of commenting on the news.

Let’s take a moment to remember how amazing a Biden Presidency would be.. #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/qNoisvRm7W — Time For Biden (@timeforbiden) 17 февраля 2018 г.

Let's welcome slick hand Biden as he throws his hat in the ring!! pic.twitter.com/dG1SxEuvJQ — Jim Eastridge (@jimEastridge1) 19 февраля 2018 г.

I hope Biden runs ~ it will definitely make for great entertainment: watching him get smackdown, knocked all around by the Donald. When 45 is done with him, he will be so sorry that he even thought to run. & finally slither himself back under the rock from which he came from. pic.twitter.com/61RNZkGNx3 — ChineseAmeri 4 Trump (@AshleyW838) 19 февраля 2018 г.

Hide the women and children… pic.twitter.com/lG2YsqXKWV — Harry Gato (@harrygato) 18 февраля 2018 г.

During the 2016 presidential run, there also had been speculations that Biden was set to enter the race on behalf of the Democratic Party, however, the then-vice president decided to fully endorse Hillary Clinton.

Joe Biden has run for president on two occasions. If he decides to run in 2020 and wins the election, he will be 78 on Inauguration Day.