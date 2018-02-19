Register
    Vice President Joe Biden.

    Twitter Explodes With Memes as Joe Biden Reportedly Mulls Run for Presidency

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Joe Biden has been a presidential candidate two times. If he decides to run in 2020 and wins the election, he will be 78 on Inauguration Day.

    Former US Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a run for the presidency in 2020, however, he hasn't made his final decision on the issue yet.

    According to the Associated Press citing informed sources, Biden began a planning meeting for his new diplomacy center and voiced interest in bringing those in the room onto his team if he decides to run.

    Previously, during an interview with NBC, Joe Biden said he'd decide on running in 2020 based on whether it was "the right thing to do," adding, "I'll look at that a year from now. I have plenty of time to consider whether or not to run."

    Twitter users have been quick to react to the possibility of seeing Biden as the Commander-in-Chief in over 2 years, with some suggesting the prominent politician should rather "let it go."

    Others have voiced support for the former vice president.

    Some have decided to react with memes instead of commenting on the news.

    During the 2016 presidential run, there also had been speculations that Biden was set to enter the race on behalf of the Democratic Party, however, the then-vice president decided to fully endorse Hillary Clinton.

    Joe Biden has run for president on two occasions. If he decides to run in 2020 and wins the election, he will be 78 on Inauguration Day.

