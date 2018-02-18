Register
19:05 GMT +318 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Billionaire financier George Soros

    Soros' Proposal to 'Regulate' Google, Facebook Infuriates Internet Users

    © AP Photo/ Kin Cheung
    Viral
    Get short URL
    233

    George Soros' Guardian op-ed urging the EU to regulate Google and Facebook to reign in the kind of content that helped lead to the election of Donald Trump has sparked an angry response online, with users saying that Soros frightened them more than the internet companies did, or that the billionaire himself should be "regulated in prison."

    In his piece, Soros complained that Google and Facebook were engaged in a variety of "nefarious" activities, with their content, for which they bear no responsibility, "interfer[ing] with the functioning of democracy and the integrity of elections."

    Soros, known for his open interference, financial and otherwise, in the domestic affairs of countries around the world, complained that the internet companies' products were making people easier to manipulate, and noted that this "played an important role in the 2016 US presidential election."

    Insisting that Google and Facebook "have neither the will nor the inclination to protect society against the consequences of their actions," Soros insisted that regulatory authorities "protect society against them," starting in Europe, where he said authorities would have a better shot at doing so than in the US.

    Internet Responds

    Hungarian-born US magnate and philanthropist George Soros attends an economic forum in Colombo on January 7, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
    'Stop Soros' Anti-Immigration Bill Submitted to Hungarian Parliament
    Most readers of Soros' op-ed weren't so certain about his characterization of the problem. In fact, as the top commenter in the Guardian's comment section put it: "I much more frightened of George Soros than I am of Google or Facebook."

    "Lessons in democracy from a billionaire? No thanks mate!", another user quipped. "Rule of thumb, if George Soros is for it, it is definitely for his benefit only," a third wrote.

    Recalling Soros' own record as a cutthroat currency speculator, yet another user noted that it was "a bit rich" to hear him complaining about Google and Facebook's "near-monopoly" status:

    "Mr. Soros was slightly less pompous and preachy back in the days when he was happy to make billions by shorting currency in Europe and Asia without a moment's thought for the misery it would heap on millions of people," the commentator wrote. "It's a bit rich complaining about other platforms destroying the lives of the proles when he has his own bought and paid-for platform in Brussels that's engaged in stripping workers' rights through EU member states."

    Soros repeated his message from his official Twitter page, and got a similarly visceral response:

    Soros was convicted of insider trading in 2002 by a French court and fined 2.2 million euros, a conviction upheld by the European Court of Human Rights in 2011. Best known in the business world for currency speculation against the British pound in 1992, which made him his first billion, Soros has been actively engaged in a series of campaigns to influence politics around the world, from the US to the UK to Eastern Europe, including Russia.

    Related:

    'Illegitimate': MEPs Slam Soros for Undue Influence on Eurozone Integration
    'Stop Soros' Anti-Immigration Bill Submitted to Hungarian Parliament
    Soros' Brexit Meddling and Russia Doublethink
    World Needs to Wake Up to Who Soros Really Is – Nigel Farage
    Tags:
    reaction, Google, Facebook, George Soros
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    The Most Beautiful Fangirls at the 2018 Winter Olympics
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok