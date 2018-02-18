Travel and Passion: Condom Brand Envoys Create Hotel Sex Guide

Several couples chosen from thousands of entries by LifeStyles Skyn Condoms via an online campaign traveled to hotels around the world to literally test how good these places are in terms of intimacy, with the ‘testing process’ itself involving, what else, sex.
The records of their experiences were then compiled by the company into the so called Skyn Intimacy Guide, touted as “the guide to the 30 best, highly specific, and incredibly detailed places to get intimate around the world.”
"All there is between you and the outside world is the draped gauze of a mosquito net. Draw it and you have the sounds and scents of the bush, but you are within the luxury of your own private palace. So, grab yourselves a bottle of Sexy Beast Cab Sav, run a hot bath, and beckon your partner to join you gazing out across the paperbark and eucalyptus trees…" writes another couple, chronicling their escapades at the Paperback Camp.
The competition was held in several countries, including the United States, Australia, France, Italy and Poland, resulting in a compendium that contains vivid and intimate descriptions of some 30 locales.
