Watch the Cutest Laughing Old Lady Working Out

The video of a 93-year-old woman infectiously laughing during a workout went viral, having gathered more than 7.7 million of views in less than two days.

The daughter of the old lady's personal trainer posted this video on her Twitter account, in comments calling for sharing this video and spreading her joy and enthusiasm.

Most social network users expressed their admiration for the cheerful and athletic old woman. Some of them even had to admit that this woman works out more than they do.

My mom trains this 93 year old and it’s the cutest thing ever. Her laugh and smile makes her young #blessed pic.twitter.com/oeRWylrLV4 — jo (@joana_zanin10) February 15, 2018

This is the best thing i have viewed all week. 😭 Shows what little music and dance cause bring to the elderly generation! My heart is so warm. https://t.co/GPTH1JpsBZ — Sydnie Waldner (@sydnierae15) February 15, 2018

this is the best thing ever! made my day ☺️ https://t.co/TnicjnWRhy — Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 15, 2018