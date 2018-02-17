Register
16:20 GMT +317 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The building of the American Embassy in Moscow

    Sticks & Stones: Street Naming and Diplomatic Trolling Around the World

    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    Turkey has apparently come up with a new plan to get their point across to the United States about the current situation in Syria, by using the very streets of its capital to convey the message, same way as many world powers before it traded barbs via name-calling.

    Turkish lawmakers have recently proposed renaming the street in Ankara where the US embassy is located, changing its name to Olive Branch Street – a clear reference to the ongoing military operation in Syria’s Afrin against the Kurdish militias backed by the United States.

    A Turkish riot police van is stationed outside the US Embassy as supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were expected to come to protest, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, July 18, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    A Turkish riot police van is stationed outside the US Embassy as supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were expected to come to protest, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, July 18, 2016

    This measure, however, is hardly an original or unprecedented move as other countries have often resorted to such tactics in the recent and not-so-recent past.

    US and Russia

    In 2017, US Senator Marco Rubio proposed changing the name of the street in front of the Russian embassy in Washington DC to Boris Nemtsov Plaza, after a former Russian deputy prime minister turned opposition activist who was killed in Moscow in 2015.

    Embassy of Russia in Washington DC
    CC BY-SA 2.5 / Asiir / Embassy of Russia in Washington DC
    Embassy of Russia in Washington DC

    A similar move was also employed by the US government during the Cold War, when in 1984 a street near the USSR embassy was named after Soviet era dissident Andrei Sakharov.

    In 2018 Russian lawmakers also proposed renaming the street near the US embassy in Moscow into  North American Dead End, but the city administration rejected the initiative.

    The building of the American Embassy in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Ilia Pitalev
    The building of the American Embassy in Moscow

    Iran and UK

    In 1981, Winston Churchill Street in Tehran, where the British embassy is located, was renamed after Bobby Sands, a member of the Provisional Irish Republican Army and British MP who died during a hunger strike while incarcerated at the Maze Prison.

    A plague marks the re-opening of the British Embassy by Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Darren Staples
    A plague marks the re-opening of the British Embassy by Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015

    China and US

    Since 2014, the US Congress has pondered renaming a street in front of the Chinese embassy in Washington DC after Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo.

    The Chinese Embassy is viewed on May 18, 2012 in Washington, DC. Wuer Kaixi, a renowned pro-democracy Chinese activist who has been wanted by Beijing, arrived at the Chinese Embassy in Washington to turn himself in to the Chinese authorities
    © AFP 2018/ Robert MacPherson
    The Chinese Embassy is viewed on May 18, 2012 in Washington, DC. Wuer Kaixi, a renowned pro-democracy Chinese activist who has been wanted by Beijing, arrived at the Chinese Embassy in Washington to turn himself in to the Chinese authorities

    Beijing however responded in kind, offering to name the street in the Chinese capital where the US embassy is located after Edward Snowden, an NSA whistleblower who exposed the US global covert surveillance program, or after Monika Lewinski, a White House intern involved in a sex scandal with then-US President Bill Clinton in 1990s.

    A Chinese woman checks her documents as she walks past the U.S. Embassy in Beijing Friday, May 6, 2011. China is ready to discuss its currency controls at talks in Washington next week, a Chinese official said Friday, but he gave no sign Beijing will act on U.S. pressure to speed the rise of its yuan
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    A Chinese woman checks her documents as she walks past the U.S. Embassy in Beijing Friday, May 6, 2011. China is ready to discuss its currency controls at talks in Washington next week, a Chinese official said Friday, but he gave no sign Beijing will act on U.S. pressure to speed the rise of its yuan

    US and India

    During the Vietnam War, the US consulate in Kolkata found itself located on Ho Chi Minh Street after the Communist Party of India won the regional elections and renamed the street.

    Indian policemen create a barricade at the end of an over bridge leading to the U.S. Consulate anticipating a protest against Innocence of Muslims, a film made in the U.S. that ridicules Islam's Prophet Muhammad in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Bikas Das
    Indian policemen create a barricade at the end of an over bridge leading to the U.S. Consulate anticipating a protest against "Innocence of Muslims," a film made in the U.S. that ridicules Islam's Prophet Muhammad in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2012

    Related:

    Turkey Renames Street With US Embassy in Ankara - Reports
    'Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon': Swedish 'Virgin Street' Renamed to Avoid Sexism
    Tags:
    names, embassies, streets, India, Turkey, Iran, China, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok