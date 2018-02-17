A Little Too Fresh: Customer Served Live, Moving Shellfish at Sushi Shop (VIDEO)

Disclaimer: Prepare yourself for some serious flashbacks of John Hurt's chest exploding in "Aliens."

On Sunday, Twitter user shoumizo3446 was out living his best life in Japan when he decided to order a plate of hokkigai at Sushiro, a conveyor belt sushi restaurant.

What happened next was a bit of a shocker.

​The plate of Japanese surf clam, which was lying on a bed of rice, was still moving. Footage of the clam wiggling about soon went viral on Twitter and people had some feelings of their own.

​And if you're wondering whether he ate it — he did. According to reports, this adventurous netizen also remarked that it was "extremely delicious."

Who wants sushi?