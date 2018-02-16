Fox's Laura Ingraham Attacks Lebron James, Gets Ethered on Social Media

After Uninterrupted teamed up with Uber for a video where broadcaster Cari Champion drives and interviews NBA superstars Lebron James and Kevin Durant, Fox News host Laura Ingraham predictably took issue with the LBJ and KD comments about Donald Trump.

James, 33, has been famously vocal on the political climate in the US, and once called the POTUS "bum" in a tweet. 29-year-old Durant doubled down on that attitude and used a basketball analogy, comparing Trump to a bad coach.

Of course, Laura couldn't let that slide. She pointed out that millions elected Trump as their "coach" and concluded her rant on a real bombshell: "Shut up and dribble."

Laura Ingraham did an entire segment tonight about how LeBron James is dumb.



LeBron is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/xSZF9HImBJ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2018

That candid line raised a wave of outraged responses on social media. Let's start with Lebron's former teammate (twice) and best friend Dwyane Wade.

They use to try and hide it.. now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths. https://t.co/OwLSMHIG0m — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 16, 2018

— Farmer Jones (@thefarmerjones) February 16, 2018

— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

— Kevin Arnovitz (@kevinarnovitz) February 16, 2018

People will do anything for attention. I would much rather her get on television and tell the world why she really hates these two black men who change people’s lives every day!#LauraIngraham — George Fant (@GeorgeFant74) February 16, 2018

