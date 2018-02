English-speaking users were really impressed by the car owner's choice of parking space. One of them suggested the Lada is probably there to keep the oil drips off the floor. Another one pointed out that " if you look closer at the wall in the back, you'll see that it's a ridiculously pimped out garage." But perhaps the wittiest comment pokes fun at an old Soviet tradition, saying the rug is actually supposed to be on the wall.