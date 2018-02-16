It's Flipping Delicious! Majestic Pancakes Part of Russian Festival in London

The spring festival of Maslenitsa is in full swing, with celebrations taking place all over Russia. Londoners also got to enjoy one of the holiday's popular traditions - enjoying delicious pancakes and countless toppings.

Part of the Maslenitsa festival in London, an authentic culinary experience "The Majestic Pancake" — exploring the history of the holiday — took place in London on February 15.

Author and food expert Karina Baldry had prepared 160 pancakes for the guests, as well as fusion fillings, such as slow-cooked ragu, roasted Georgian vegetables and salmon.

"Maslentisa is all about reveling, eating and having fun," Ms. Baldry told Sputnik.

This year Maslenitsa celebrates its tenth anniversary in the British capital, introducing Brits to a variety of customs dedicate to the "old and charming Russian holiday."

One of the oldest Slavic festivities, Maslenitsa is celebrated during the last week of February, right before the Great Lent. If you want to do Maslenitsa right, you need to be prepared to eat lots of pancakes, which can be served with sour cream, caviar, berries, jam or other toppings of choice.

Pancake flipping and eating is also celebrated by Brits and is part of the Pancake Day festivities that fall on Shrove Tuesday, observed by many Christians in the UK. Many pancake lovers took to social media to demonstrate their 'flipping' skills.

Pancake races where particpants are meant to flip and run and at same time took place all over Britain.

