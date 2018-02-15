Register
22:55 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this artist's rendering, a thick accretion disk has formed around a supermassive black hole following the tidal disruption of a star that wandered too close.

    Astronomers Capture Black Hole Devouring Cosmic Doughnut for First Time

    © NASA. Swift/Aurore Simonnet, Sonoma State University
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Having made use of the world's most advanced ground based telescope, scientists managed to examine the heart of the spiral galaxy M77 and found it was entirely made of gas. The discovery is hoped to shed at least some light on how galaxies actually are built over time.

    The world’s largest gas doughnut is around 47 million light years away, which is equal to 235 trillion miles, according to a study published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

    READ MORE:Russian Scientists Join Search to Explain Space Signals of Unknown Origin

    Dr. Masatoshi Imanishi from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and co-authors utilized ALMA’s [the largest ground telescope located deep in the Chilean desert] highest possible resolution to peer into the center of Messier 77 and study its texture.

    They found that the galaxy’s central part is a so-called active  galactic nucleus (AGN), which means matter is intensely falling toward the gigantic black hole and emitting powerful light rays, which is clearly seen in the pictures.

    READ MORE: 'Voracious Eater': Monster Black Hole's Double Outburst Detected

    Dr. Imanishi and colleagues sketched the area around the enormous black hole in Messier 77 and schematically imaged a compact gaseous structure with a radius of 20 light-years. They found that the compact structure is rotating around the black hole, as expected.

    "To interpret various observational features of AGNs, astronomers have assumed rotating donut-like structures of dusty gas around active supermassive black holes. This is called the 'unified model' of AGN," Dr. Imanishi said.

    Anastasia Stepanova is through to the second round of applicant selection for the Mars One program
    © Photo: Facebook/Mars Society Russia/Robert Zubrin
    Red Planet Calling: This is When Humans Are Expected to Leave Footprint on Mars

    Interestingly, the distribution of spinning gas around the supermassive torus is much more complicated than earlier models suggested. In fact, it turned out to be more dense than expected.

    The existence of these gas clouds has been predicted for decades, but this is the closest look astronomers have been able to take, thanks to the costly high-resolution ALMA equipment, which has been operating since March 2013.

    The torus seems to have an asymmetry and the rotation is not just following the gravity of the black hole but also contains highly random motion. The find has led scientists to believe that there could have been a merger with a smaller galaxy a long time ago.

    Related:

    'Voracious Eater': Monster Black Hole's Double Outburst Detected
    ‘Black Hole of Confrontation’: China Seeks Diplomacy in DPRK, with Moscow's Help
    Oldest Black Hole the Size of 800 Million Suns Found at the Edge of the Universe
    Black Hole Collision 2 Billion Light-Years Away Detected by Astronomers
    Tags:
    carbon gas emissions, planets, black hole, universe, galaxy, Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok