GunReformNow: Florida School Shooting Causes Twitter to Erupt in Debate

Wednesday's deadly mass shooting at a high school in south Florida has brought gun control advocates out in droves on social media to once again make their case for stricter gun control, leading their ideological opponents to argue that gun control measures in and of themselves were not the issue.

The Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida caused the deaths of at least 17 staff and students, wounding over a dozen more. Nineteen-year-old shooter suspect Nikolas Cruz, believed to be associated with a local white supremacist group, walked into the school with an AR-15 assault rifleand opened fire, killing and injuring scores of people before being taken into custody.

Angry Twitter users, tired of the spate of gun violence plaguing their country, used the #GunReformNow hashtag to try to press lawmakers into action, some even offering some very specific solutions.

Columbine.

Virginia Tech.

Sandy Hook.

Charleston.

San Bernardino.

Pulse.

Las Vegas.

Parkland.



Is it time to jump to conclusions yet?#GunReformNow — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) 15 февраля 2018 г.

It keeps happening again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and WHEN will we say it’s time to do something?!#GunReformNow — Bryce Tache (@brycetache) 15 февраля 2018 г.

14 day waiting periods

No sales by private owners

No sales at gun shows

10 rounds magazine limit

No bump stocks

No cranks

Licenses for all arms

Child lock requirements

Minimum age of purchase at 21

Assault rifle ban

Universal background checks

Domestic violence ban#GunReformNow — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) 15 февраля 2018 г.

A user named Simar posted a series of photos and descriptions of some of the teens slain in Wednesday's violence to bring the heartbreaking tragedy into perspective.

This is 15 year old Peter Wang. He was in the school’s ROTC program. He held the door open for other students so they could escape. His cousin said “He wasn't supposded to die. He was supposed to grow old with me.” Wang died yesterday while saving others.#GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/2c47yzL0ad — Simar (@sahluwal) 15 февраля 2018 г.

This is Luke Hoyer, he died on the third floor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Luke was described as a “beautiful human being & greatly loved.” His aunt added “Our Luke was a precious child, who just went to school yesterday, not knowing what was to come.” #GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/akT4xYyWq4 — Simar (@sahluwal) 15 февраля 2018 г.

This is Gina Montalto, a 14-year-old freshman, she served on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school’s winter guard team. She died late Wednesday night as the result of senseless gun violence. Gina was described as “kind, caring always smiling & wanting to help.”



#GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/kDCVy1e2fw — Simar (@sahluwal) 15 февраля 2018 г.

This is Nick Dworet, he was a Senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The 17 year-old was a swimmer who had just committed to attend the University of Indianapolis. He was getting ready to graduate in a few months, he was tragically murdered yesterday.#GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/T1hvRMGTw1 — Simar (@sahluwal) 15 февраля 2018 г.

Not everyone was on the same wavelength, however, with some pro-Second Amendment Twitter users arguing that gun control was not the answer.

Mexico, Venezuela and Brazil all have very strict gun control laws yet those are some of the most violent countries in the world, all of them with way higher murder rates than the US. Nobody can defend themselves in those countries. Dems pushing #GunReformNow want the same here? — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) 15 февраля 2018 г.

It's already illegal to kill people… how well did that stop the shooter? No? What about the #GunFreeZone sign? Did that stop him? No? I know!! Let's make some more gun laws! That will really make shooters obey the law. #GunReformNow — The Gay Republican (@GayRepublicSwag) 15 февраля 2018 г.

#GunReformNow Which law or proposed law would have stopped this shooting from occurring? This is the only one I can think of pic.twitter.com/pgXtBR1X9c — 🐾 Panthera 4 Trump 🐾 (@Panthera_0nca) 15 февраля 2018 г.

Others simply felt embarrassed over gun violence plaguing the US, and lawmakers' seeming refusal to do anything about it.

The World is watching, America!



… and they think we are ignorant morons.



We are!#GunReformNow#ParklandSchoolShooting — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) 15 февраля 2018 г.

I don’t think all those thoughts and prayers are working #GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/oHDTDiwmBN — aasif mandvi (@aasif) 15 февраля 2018 г.