Genius! 'Three Billboards Outside Grenfell Tower, London' Campaign On

71 people died. Still hundreds of survivors are homeless. Still there is no justice. How come? This is the message of a clever campaign to draw attention to the case of the Grenfell Tower fire in London that claimed lives of 71 people in June 2017.
The blaze, which started with a faulty refrigerator on the fourth floor of the 24-story tower rapidly spread up the new cladding on the outside because of its cheap, highly flammable panels.
Activists from the Justice4Grenfell campaign have launched an eye-catching action "to keep this tragedy in the national conscience, to make our voices heard."
3 Billboards Outside Grenfell, London— Justice 4 Grenfell (@officialJ4G) February 15, 2018
Listen to all our voices now; we demand #Justice4Grenfell
Please Retweet pic.twitter.com/nHWkrGDWNz
This is genius!— EuanGray (@EuMacKenzie) February 15, 2018
this is a brilliant idea— japanese bonus track (@burstandbloom) February 15, 2018
So true. The negligence of all contributors = manslaughter at best and murder at worst. Have any been questioned under caution yet?— Anna Bowen (Brunt), MBA (@AnnaRBowen) February 15, 2018
I can see Grenfell from my office. Sickening to see the lack of action, care or empathy from the local council and government.— Kelly (@kemaha) February 15, 2018
Perfect. #Justice4Grenfell #ThreeBillboards pic.twitter.com/5VuDkiK78z— Ιman | ايمان (@ImaniAmrani) February 15, 2018
Their focus is to obtain justice for the victims, hold local authorities and the government responsible and ensure the horrific tragedy doesn't happen again.
According to the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government, while 299 of the 312 buildings tested in the UK in recent months, only 26 have had the dangerous cladding fully removed.
Hmm, think it's a reference to something? #justice4grenfell (wasn't sure about the movie but this is awesome.) pic.twitter.com/MAoVKSOMPr— David Graeber (@davidgraeber) February 15, 2018
The style of the campaign is inspired by the Oscar-nominated film about a grieving mother who puts up three billboards asking the local police chief why there were no arrests made following the rape and murder of her teenage daughter.
This time the chick ain’t losin’.— Three Billboards (@3Billboards) January 25, 2018
Don't miss the film that is nominated for 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actress Frances McDormand, and Best Supporting Actor Sam Rockwell and @WoodyHarrelson! #ThreeBillboards — Get tickets: https://t.co/zRtTwPdh2t pic.twitter.com/GCsesU3tpa
