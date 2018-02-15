Register
    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reacts as he answers questions during a media conference in Parliament House, Canberra, Australia, November 22, 2016

    Twitter Puzzled as Sex Between Ministers and Staff Outlawed in Australia

    Australia's Prime Minister has put a formal ban on sex in the office after it was revealed that his Deputy PM, a fierce advocate for “family values", who had been married for 24 years, had impregnated his media advisor.

    Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has officially banned sex between cabinet ministers and staff, having changed the ministerial code of conduct. The provision targets all the ministers, no matter if they are married or single.

    Introducing his decision, he denounced the affair of his deputy PM Barnaby Joyce’s with his former staffer Vikki Campion, which prompted the move, calling it a "shocking error of judgment."

    READ MORE: French Budget Minister Faces Second Sex Abuse Accusation in Month

    The scandal burst out a week ago, as the media reported, the Leader of the National Party Barnaby Joyce, a Catholic and a family man who made a name for himself rooting for “family values,” had impregnated his former media advisor. He also reportedly kept silence about their relations when the woman got two highly-paid government positions. The news came hot on the heels of speculations that Joyce had accepted, rent-free a townhouse from his wealthy friend, after asking him for this favor, despite it being clearly prohibited by the ministerial code of conduct.

    Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse has released a report which specifically contains a raft of recommendations related to the Catholic Church's celibacy and confession rules
    CC0
    Australian Bishops Dismiss Demands to Change Church Rules Over Child Sex Abuse
    This has been hard for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his centre-right government, hitting the coalition between his Liberal Party and Joyce’s National Party. However, Turnbull has refused to sack his scandalous ally, although he told Joyce, who’s taken a temporary leave, to consider his position.

    The decision prompted heated discussions online, with the hashtag #bonkban trending on Twitter.

    Some questioned the practical aspects, asking who’s going to be sex police in this case…

    The timing also seemed perfect.

    Some aspects are not regulated yet, as the commentators point out.

    Others are puzzled that such a rule is needed.

    Many users are furious about the fact that the PM addresses only this matter instead of tackling real problems.

    Sex in the office hasn't just bothered Australians this February. Earlier this month the US House of Representatives passed a sex ban for their members andstaff.

    Ok