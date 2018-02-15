Black Magic? Ronaldo's Insane Penalty Against PSG Baffles the World (VIDEO)

When scoring an eyebrow-raising penalty to level Real Madrid's encounter with Paris Saint-Germain, Cristiano Ronaldo used a special kicking technique, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed.

Twitter users remain at loggerheads over the way Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score his 100th Champions League goal for Real Madrid.

During the penalty performed by Ronaldo against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the ball appeared to pop up before he struck it.

Some were quick to claim that Ronaldo used black magic to make the ball move in the air and score the goal which equalized Real Madrid's encounter with PSG and added to Real's 3-1 victory.

Anyone else realise that before ronaldo kicked the ball and when his left leg stomps the field, the ball actually bounced a little to give him pretty nice volley for the penalty? pic.twitter.com/oJ8TmfGTmx — Antoine Friezmann (@firdauskoh) 15 февраля 2018 г.

Weird. Watch the ball just as #Ronaldo goes to strike the penalty seems to hop up off the spot. Did something hit it? 🤔 #RMAPSG pic.twitter.com/cywKmRhePK — Cahair O'Kane (@CahairOKane1) 14 февраля 2018 г.

Ronaldo used black magic to make the ball levitate so he could volley the penalty. Biggest winner in the history of the sport pic.twitter.com/ATLzhP8rTl — tag (@mxdric) 14 февраля 2018 г.

Others called for just admiring the fantastic goal without speculation on how it was scored.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has, meanwhile, insisted that Ronaldo used a special technique that he practiced during training.

"He used to mess about in training and do it but to do it in a game, I’m not saying he means it, but he used to do it. I swear to you, crazy but he used to do it," Ferdinand told BT Sport.