Belarusian Prez's Son Wishes China's Xi a Happy New Year Like a Boss (VIDEO)

Chinese international news broadcaster CCTV released a video of the thirteen year old's greeting, which includes a rendition of Mo Li Hua ('Jasmine Flower'), a very popular 18th century Chinese folk song. Nikolai is accompanied by his music teacher, who sings the vocals.
Just as impressively, Nikolai complemented his performance with a message, in Chinese, to President Xi. "Dear friends, respected Uncle Xi Jinping and Aunt Peng Liyuan, I wish you a Happy Spring Festival. I'm looking forward to meeting you in Belarus," the teen said.
Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival in modern China, will take place on February 16.
