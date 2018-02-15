Belarusian Prez's Son Wishes China's Xi a Happy New Year Like a Boss (VIDEO)

Nikolai Lukashenko, the youngest son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, has showed off his piano skills by playing a beautiful rendition of a popular Chinese folk song to wish President Xi Jinping and his wife a happy Chinese New Year.

Chinese international news broadcaster CCTV released a video of the thirteen year old's greeting, which includes a rendition of Mo Li Hua ('Jasmine Flower'), a very popular 18th century Chinese folk song. Nikolai is accompanied by his music teacher, who sings the vocals.

Just as impressively, Nikolai complemented his performance with a message, in Chinese, to President Xi. "Dear friends, respected Uncle Xi Jinping and Aunt Peng Liyuan, I wish you a Happy Spring Festival. I'm looking forward to meeting you in Belarus," the teen said.

Nikolai's father, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko invited the Chinese leader to visit Belarus in the coming year. Xi made his first visit to Belarus in 2015, with Lukashenko reciprocating by visiting in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival in modern China, will take place on February 16.