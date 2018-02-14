Register
17:28 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pole dance

    Russian Pole Dancers Rock Britain, Get Involved in 'Sexist' Scandal (PHOTOS)

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    During the 2018 ICE Totally Gaming conference, held in London, a gambling company Endorphina hosted a stand, where Siberian pole dancers entertained a mainly male audience.

    While the women danced wearing high heels, fishnet stockings and lingerie, some filmed them on their phones, while others took pictures with the dancers following the show. 

    READ MORE: It's Raining Men! And Nobel Committee Is Poised to Tackle ‘Male Dominance

    Throughout the duration of the conference at London's Excel exhibition center, the performers from Siberia took the mini stage about twenty times.

    ICE Totally Gaming is described as the "only b2b gaming event that brings together the online and offline gaming sectors." Endorphina, the gambling company, was planning to show some "steamy" things during the show, and it seems it had accomplished its goal.

    "We’re looking forward to spicing things up and making this weekend unforgettable for our visitors with a completely unique show that will accompany the release of our new game. Play with your weaknesses and let’s see how much you can enjoy yourself at ICE Totally Gaming 2018 in London with Endorphina," the company wrote on its website.

    The UK media highlighted the pole dancers defied calls issued by the UK Gambling Commission to tackle chauvinism at the trade show.

    The gambling conference was slammed for its sexist vibes, with Sarah Harrison, chief executive of the UK Gambling Commission, saying: “In the spirit of the 21st century, when both women and men play strategic and decision-making roles in businesses, we encourage all exhibitors to mindfully represent support staff promoting their products at the show in a non-offensive and non-stereotyping way.” 

    “It is time that companies woke up and realized that in 2018, using women’s bodies to sell stuff to men belittles both sexes. Worse even than this is people who think it’s just a laugh, who should understand that treating women’s bodies this way is part of the same culture that means schoolgirls routinely suffer sexual harassment and assault at school, for example,” said Labor MP Jess Phillips.

    The scandal was brought to light after several women working in the gambling industry claimed they had been groped and propositioned for sex.

    Tags:
    dancer, gaming industry, gambling, sexism, Great Britain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok