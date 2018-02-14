Scorching Competition: YouTuber Copies Elon Musk's Flamethrower (VIDEO)

The owner of the YouTube channel "So I Had This Idea" has recreated the 'safe' flamethrower presented by Elon Musk in early 2018, using some creativity and patience.

Were you one of the 20,000 people who ordered a Boring Company flamethrower for $500 ($700 including delivery) after the man behind Tesla and SpaceX introduced the product on social media?

Well, this tinkerer decided to take a different approach and made one on his own. A STAR XR-5 1508 Airsoft Gun, a bottle mount, a propane extension hose, a propane cylinder and a blow torch were required to bring the replica to life.

The YouTuber goes through the process in detail in the video. He even added a Boring Company logo so that his homemade flamethrower would look as authentic as possible.