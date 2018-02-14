WATCH Tunisian MP Tearing Up Israeli Flag to Promote Bill Outlawing Ties

A Tunisian lawmaker ripped up an Israeli flag during a speech he delivered at a parliamentary session, where he promoted a law criminalizing relations with Tel Aviv.

The video showing Ammar Amroussia furiously tearing up the flag, while blasting his fellow lawmakers for postponing debate on a bill that would outlaw ties with Israel, surfaced on February 13.

Ennahdha Party, part of the ruling coalition, has indefinitely delayed the law, saying it would put Tunisia’s ties with the West in peril, Times of Israel reported.

Tunisian lawmaker Ammar Amroussia tears up Israel's flag during a meeting of the parliament today in Tunis. pic.twitter.com/m5Omu5HbAH — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) 13 февраля 2018 г.

While Tunisia, like most Arab countries, does not have diplomatic ties with Israel, some Arab governments, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have embarked on a path of warming relations with Tel Aviv in defiance of public outrage.