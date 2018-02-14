WATCH Blood-Chilling Footage of Boeing 777 Engine Falling Apart Mid-Flight

Despite quick a horrific footage, the pilots were able to safely land the plane.

Passengers of Boeing 777, which was heading from San Francisco to Hawaii, published videos and photos that show how one of the two engines of an airplane collapses in the air during a flight over the ocean.

The United Airlines, which owns the aircraft, said that the engine lost the aerodynamic shroud, but the cause of the incident has not yet been found out.

However, the pilots were able to safely land the plane.



"Scariest flight of my life," Maria Falashi wrote on Twitter.

One of the passengers even managed to joke about the situation, saying, "I don't see anything about this in the manual."

I don't see anything about this in the manual ✈️#ua1175 pic.twitter.com/yTECg9fxZw — Erik Haddad (@erikhaddad) 13 февраля 2018 г.