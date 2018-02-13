Semi-Nude Pics of American Football Players from Vladivostok Stir Netizens

The promotional images that the young women published on their Instagram account caused vivid debate in social media. Public opinion is divided.

Female players from an American football team in Russia, the "Vladivostok Orcas," have appeared in front of the camera wearing items of their sporting equipment and underwear.

The images caused vivid discussions among netizens, with some of them saying that the young women are overweight and shouldn't be photographed in such a revealing manner.

"What the hell is that???!!! Girls, why [taking pictures] like that? It's not beautiful," haircolors_annas_vl wrote.

"Uprising of elephants," igor.zxc777 commented on the pictures.

Others rightly noted that the young women have sporting figures and are not supposed to be like "sticklike models weighing 50 kg."

"Well done, girls. Men like it and women are just envy as usual," an Instagram user nicknamed elena_tronets wrote.

"I'm against nude photos, but 1) the girls are beautiful. The fact that they don't meet the standards of fashion magazines does not mean that they aren't beautiful. 2) you'd think that all haters here are just perfect," wrote another, nicknamed blackslough.

"You are just fabulous! Good luck to you!!!" zorik79 commented.