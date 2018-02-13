Russia's 'Angelina Jolie' of Curling Sends Twitter Into Frenzy (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Twitterians can’t stop admiring the Russian Olympic curler Anastasia Bryzgalova whose looks are being compared to Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Meghan Fox.

Probably, Winter Olympic viewers had never been this excited about curling… until they saw the drop-dead gorgeous 25-year-old Russian athlete. Bryzgalova is a world champion at sport; together with her husband and curling partner Alexandr Krushelnitsky she won the 2016 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

Публикация от Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) Июл 15, 2017 в 8:54 PDT

👻 #happytogether Публикация от Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) Июн 27, 2017 в 1:34 PDT

But it was Bryzgalova’s good looks that made social media users go wild; with many saying they have finally found the reason to watch curling.

If you are not interested in curling or the Winter Olympics Put BBC 1 on now You may just find an interest in it #anastasiabryzgalova — Jason Thorpe (@toffeeman71) 13 февраля 2018 г.

I stayed up late last night, I'm beat and it's only noon. It's all Anastasia Bryzgalova's fault. I was totally awe struck over the sport of curling. A sport I consider about as interesting as watching paint dry suddenly has my attention! #RussianCurling #AnastasiaBryzgalova pic.twitter.com/Dzw4VVL8S4 — Cedar Posts (@CedarPosts) 8 февраля 2018 г.

Others started comparing her to Angelina Jolie in her twenties…

The Russian curling mixed doubles team is led by Anastasia Bryzgalova, who looks like Angelina Jolie at 21 if she ever picked up a broom. — James Stewart (@jamespstewart) 8 февраля 2018 г.

…or Meghan Fox…

I thought curling was a sport for old balding men but Anastasia Bryzgalova be looking like Megan Fox and suddenly I love curling #Olympics #curling pic.twitter.com/EA7pO3hV3R — brooke (@SchofiesChoice) 8 февраля 2018 г.

…saying she looks like a model:

I'm still rooting for USA, but Anastasia Bryzgalova, the Russian curler looks like a freaking model. #Olympics #TeamUSA — Tom Sica (@Flags12345) 8 февраля 2018 г.

Damn, that is one good looking woman! — Stanley Perkins (@perkins_stan) 8 февраля 2018 г.

Some even “fell in love” with the Russian beauty: