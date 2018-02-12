North Korean Cheerleaders: Team Support Done Right

North Korea’s athletes have been accompanied to Pyeongchang by a group of cheerleaders, who’ve even managed on occasion to draw everyone’s attention away from the games themselves by singing songs.

The cheerleading team that North Korea sent to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang with their performance seems to have overshadowed the one by their own athletes. Probably few will remember the hockey match between Switzerland and North Korea that ended in an 8-0 loss for the Koreans, but the songs of their cheerleaders have already managed to draw public and social media attention:

This is one of the wildest things I have ever witnessed with my own two eyes!! A North Korean cheer sqaud at the Olympics 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ijJysVGLXf — Matt Stopera (@mattstopera) 10 февраля 2018 г.

Honesty I’m only here for the North Korean cheer squad. pic.twitter.com/RexdHqHXfP — 블레어 🌈 (@TalkativeBlair) 10 февраля 2018 г.

For the next two weeks the only thing I want to see is the North Korean cheer squad — Griff (@griffindivein) 10 февраля 2018 г.

Personally, seeing the unification flag filled me with pride. President Moon showed himself to be a positive leader by taking the initiative to include North Korea. The sweethearts of Pyeongchang, aka the North Korean cheer squad^^…https://t.co/QtVsq5rnRO — Ed Ghent (@Ewar41) 12 февраля 2018 г.

​Some people on Twitter even went as far as to suggest they deserve a medal…

North Korean cheer squad should win a medal — Matty🅱️ (@HegHogCute) 11 февраля 2018 г.

​… or to be an example for some people…

If your friends don’t support you the way the North Korean cheer squad supports the North Korean Olympic team, they aren’t your friends. — Sam Chittick🌹 (@sam_chittick) 12 февраля 2018 г.

​…though some found their manner of supporting the team a little bit creepy: