It's a Shocker Actually! Fans of Famous Film Shaken to Core Over Actors' Age

Whether driven by the upcoming Valentine’s Day or general curiosity, fans of the romantic comedy Love Actually have recently uncovered a bizarre, previously unnoticed fact about two key cast members.

It has been fifteen years since the release of the movie that proved a box-office success.

The ensemble cast included Keira Knightley, whose character Juliet gets married in the beginning of the film.

Another actor who drew the fans' attention is Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played a young boy Sam, navigating through his first love interest drama.

nunca viste ' love actually '? pera, vou por um gif dele nesse filme. pic.twitter.com/vFwwTIkgph — ɑstrid dicɑrtë. (@obscuhrity) February 2, 2018​

What struck the viewers, spilling into social media is the actual age difference between the two actors.

© Photo: Twitter, Reyespidey Tweet by user @reyespidey pointing out the age difference between actors Keira Knightley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Brodie-Sangster, who is now known for his roles in Game of Thrones series and the Maze Runner film series, was 12 when Love Actually was filmed. Born in 1985, Knightley is only 5 years his senior.

Still shook by the fact that Keira Knightly was only 18 when she was in love actually and only 5 years older than guy who played the little loved-up boy wtf — mads (@ma__ddie) February 11, 2018​

I’m honestly so shocked 😂 fully thought he was defo 6 in it — Poe DAMNeron⚡️ (@acciomarauderz) February 10, 2018​

Deeply upset by this information — Jane (@probsnottbh) February 11, 2018​

Lmao okay but I feel like Keira knightly has always just looked like a teenager to some degree. I would believe it if after watching love actually you told me she was 14 in that movie — hen (@ThatsSoHenry) February 11, 2018​

Just found out that keira knightley was only 17 at the time of filming love actually n NOTHING has ever rattled me so much to my core — Jess Jones (@ee_kuh) February 11, 2018​