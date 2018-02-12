Robert De Niro Says US Suffering From 'Insanity', Prompting Twitter Outrage

De Niro has repeatedly criticized the Trump administration and last year attended the We Stand United protests in NYC.

"I am talking about my own country, the United States of America. We don’t like to say we are a ‘backward’ country so let’s just say we are suffering from a case of temporary insanity," actor Robert De Niro said at the World Government Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

He further went on to blast the Trump administration's stance on climate change as the US president decided to withdraw from the Paris deal, making the United States the only country to pull out of the accord.

The actor reportedly received applause and laughs when he said the US "will eventually cure itself by voting our dangerous leader" out of office.

Robert De Niro: let’s accept that in climate change, my country is temporarily in a state of insanity #WorldGovSummit pic.twitter.com/O62qItAYIA — Lone Coyote (@Dimi56012681) 12 февраля 2018 г.

De Niro's remarks have prompted discussions on Twitter, with many Twitter users pointing to the hypocrisy in De Niro's remarks, saying that the Trump administration has nothing to do with problems the US has been facing.

So far yes Robert De Niro is right we are suffering from temporary insanity it's not due to climate change its due to the left and the Democrats and all the liberal Hollywood Elite who should stick to acting — Sherry Lewis (@saucylewis25) 11 февраля 2018 г.

#RobertDeNiro; #American patriots do not travel abroad and criticize our nation or leadership. You, @LeoDiCaprio and the rest of Hollywood need to go back to acting and stay out of politics. The public doesn't give a crap what you think! https://t.co/UdkvaUX732 — Ken Crow (@kwrcrow) 11 февраля 2018 г.

De Niro talking about insanity? Learn to speak to President Trump in a dignified manner and you would be better off Mr. De Niro! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) 12 февраля 2018 г.

De Niro is suffering permanent insanity! Hey Bobby, kissing Hollywoods A** is not going to get you roles. All your movies of the past few years are BUST! — sheldon brenowitz (@BrenowitzS) 11 февраля 2018 г.

The guy suffering from temporary insanity is De Niro...you know the guy who hasn’t been relevant in film for 20 years. — Frank Parlato (@frankparlato) 12 февраля 2018 г.

De Niro is suffering from permanent insanity. What a arrogant, out of touch with the public, puffed up snob he is! — Rhonda Thompson (@rhondaathompson) 11 февраля 2018 г.

Taking aim at Trump in Dubai, UAE, Robert De Niro tells World Government Summit that the U.S. is a "backward" country suffering from "temporary insanity." https://t.co/DWuqgDknLV Abject stupidity! This is the kind of arrogant blather from radicalized Dems that Trump must love... — Darrell McGowen (@dmcgowen1776) 11 февраля 2018 г.

Robert de Niro, don't say "WE"...talking in absolutes is unbecoming of an individual. Insanity originates from close-minded people like you. — True American (@Yancy_USAF_Ret) 11 февраля 2018 г.

If an actor with NO science background says it so then it MUST be so @RobertDeniroSrhttps://t.co/rlpgoYyqHt — Ivy Mike (@brianmklein812) 11 февраля 2018 г.

Bobby is super butthurt 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/PeCaCIdM78 — Deplorable Professor (@DeplorableProf2) 11 февраля 2018 г.

Hollywood is still in the early stages of their collective nervous breakdown. — BrittanyStyles (@BrittanyStyIes) 11 февраля 2018 г.

However, some social media users lauded the renowned actor's speech.

I’d vote Robert De Niro over a Trump any day. https://t.co/thhmdQiUfs — Trumpdictionary.com (@trumpdictionary) 12 февраля 2018 г.

Most Hollywood actors and other celebrities, who had supported Hillary Clinton in the US presidential election, have repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump during major show business events, such as the Grammys, which used to be far removed from politics.